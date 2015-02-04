(In penultimate paragraph, corrects to say that U.S. Labor Department will release jobs report, not the Commerce Department)

* Dollar recovers after worst day in more than a year

* Oil retreats after four days of sharp gains

* Japanese equities rise on strong Mitsubishi results

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar rebounded on Wednesday from its worst day in more than a year, while a retreat in oil prices pressured energy shares and weighed on Wall Street.

U.S. crude futures, which had risen almost 20 percent over the previous four session, fell 7.9 percent. Brent crude fell 5.4 percent to $54.76 per barrel. On Wall Street, the S&P Energy index fell 1.6 percent, the worst-performing group among S&P sectors.

"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.62 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,673.02, the S&P 500 lost 8.52 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,041.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,716.70.

A decline in biotechnology shares dragged on Nasdaq, led by Gilead Sciences, whose shares slumped 8.2 percent a day after the drugmaker reported steeper-than-expected discounts on its hepatitis C drugs to health insurers and other group payers.

The Dow was supported by Walt Disney Co, which jumped 7.6 percent a day after its results.

Shares in Europe rose 0.6 percent, while the MSCI International ACWI Price Index was flat. In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 2 percent on strong results from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mitsubishi's U.S. shares rose 3.2 percent.

Shares in Shanghai closed 0.9 percent lower ahead of the announcement by China's central bank of a cut in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. That was the first industry-wide cut in more than 2-1/2 years, as the central bank increased efforts to shore up flagging growth in the world's second-largest economy.

A business survey showed the euro zone private sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in January, while the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services sector unexpectedly ticked up.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 3/32 in price, putting the yield at 1.7675 percent.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.6 percent following a decline of about 1 percent on Tuesday, which was its biggest one-day fall since October 2013. The euro fell 0.8 percent, adding to losses after the European Central Bank said it would reimpose minimum credit rating requirements on Greek debt for repurchase financing.

The yen rose 0.3 percent against the dollar.

"The dollar bid bias remains in place. If we continue to see good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United States in the coming days, that could bring the shine back," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its jobs report for January on Friday.

Among precious metals, gold rose 0.3 percent while silver was up 0.1 percent. Copper rose 0.3 percent, after surging 3.5 percent on Tuesday in the biggest one-day move since May 2013.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)