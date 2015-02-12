* Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal struck
* Sweden goes bold with negative rates in monetary easing
* U.S. economic data shows weakness
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 12 A cease-fire between Russian
separatists and Ukrainian forces and surprisingly aggressive
stimulus from Sweden's central bank injected optimism into
global equity markets, which had been numbed by a stalemate over
Greece debt negotiations.
U.S. Treasury prices pulled up from overnight lows on data
showing U.S. consumer spending barely rose in January and
higher-than-expected initial claims for state unemployment
benefits, suggesting the economy started the first quarter on a
softer note.
Stocks on Wall Street opened higher and European shares
reversed opening losses, as they also took heart from a broadly
positive raft of results on one of the busiest days in Europe's
corporate earnings calendar.
Even Greek stocks surged, with bank shares jumping 10
percent. Investors ignored the uncertainty after seven hours of
talks in Brussels between Greece and its creditors failed to
produce so much as a joint statement on the next steps, instead
pinning their hopes on a deal being struck on Monday.
Investors also took cues from the ceasefire in Ukraine that
will take effect from Feb. 15, and the Swedish Riksbank's
decision to cut interest rates below zero and buy government
bonds.
"You have all these sort of overseas positives and two
domestic negatives with the claims data and the retail sales
data missing," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist
at Federated Investors in New York.
The ceasefire deal came shortly after the International
Monetary Fund announced a new four-year funding program for
Ukraine that will total $40 billion.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.99
percent, while the FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares
rose 0.75 percent to 1494.82.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.84 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 17,924.98. The S&P 500 gained 12.71
points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,081.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 33.34 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,834.52.
Major European indexes hit multi-year highs, further boosted
by encouraging corporate reports.
Sweden's benchmark OMXS30 equity index hit a
record high, while Germany's DAX rose 1.7 percent to
approach record levels and France's CAC rose 1.2 percent
to its highest in about seven years.
Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and French
car-maker Renault were among the leaders, rising 9.5
percent and 11.9 percent, respectively.
Sterling jumped after the Bank of England raised its UK
growth and inflation forecasts, while Sweden's surprise policy
decision sent the crown to a six-year low against the dollar.
Sterling rose 0.8 percent against the euro to a seven-year
high of 73.715 pence, before paring gains to turn
slightly lower.
The Swedish crown fell by as much 2 percent against the
dollar to hit 8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April
2009, before recovering somewhat to 8.4595 to the dollar, down
about 1 percent on the day.
Elsewhere in currencies, the euro inched up 0.45 percent to
$1.1382. Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.1
percent to 119.10.
The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
fell 1/32 to yield 1.9827 percent.
Prices on Germany's 10-year bund rose, pushing
its yield down to 0.331 percent.
Brent crude prices rose nearly $2 after two days of
declines, as a weakened dollar and industry spending cuts offset
oversupply worries.
U.S. crude was up $1.14 to $49.98 a barrel after
dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude
was up $1.80 at $56.46.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)