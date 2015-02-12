* Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal struck
* Sweden goes bold with negative rates in monetary easing
* U.S. economic data shows weakness
(Adds close of European stock, bond markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 12 A ceasefire between Russian
separatists and Ukrainian forces and surprisingly aggressive
stimulus from Sweden's central bank injected optimism into
global equity markets, which had been numbed by a stalemate in
Greek debt negotiations.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as data showed U.S. consumer
spending barely rose in January and initial claims for state
unemployment benefits rose more than expected, suggesting the
economy started the first quarter on a softer note.
Stocks on Wall Street climbed while European shares reversed
opening losses as they also took heart from a broadly positive
raft of results on one of the busiest days in Europe's earnings
calendar.
Even Greek stocks surged, with the main index rising
6.7 percent as investors held out hope that the new Greek
government could reach a deal with international creditors over
the country's bailout.
Investors also took cues from the cease-fire in Ukraine that
will take effect from Feb. 15, and the Swedish Riksbank's
decision to cut interest rates below zero and buy government
bonds.
"You have all these sort of overseas positives and two
domestic negatives with the claims data and the retail sales
data missing," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist
at Federated Investors in New York.
The ceasefire deal came shortly after the International
Monetary Fund announced a new four-year funding program for
Ukraine that will total $40 billion.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 1.1
percent, while the FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares
rose 0.64 percent to close at 1,493.22.
The Nasdaq Composite rose above multi-year highs set in
December to levels last seen in March 2000, and was less than
300 points from an all-time high set earlier that month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.48 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 17,933.62. The S&P 500 gained 14.33
points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,082.86 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 42.44 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,843.62.
Major European indexes hit multi-year highs, further boosted
by encouraging corporate reports.
Sweden's benchmark OMXS30 equity index hit a
record high, while Germany's DAX rose 1.6 percent to
approach record levels and France's CAC rose 1.0 percent
to its highest in about seven years.
Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and French
car-maker Renault were among the leaders, rising 9.1
percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.
Sterling jumped after the Bank of England raised its UK
growth and inflation forecasts, while Sweden's surprise policy
decision sent the crown to a six-year low against the dollar.
Sterling rose 0.8 percent against the euro to a seven-year
high of 73.715 pence, before paring gains to turn
slightly lower.
The Swedish crown fell by as much 2 percent against the
dollar to hit 8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April
2009, before recovering somewhat to 8.4331 to the dollar, down
about 0.7 percent on the day.
Elsewhere in currencies, the euro inched up 0.6 percent to
$1.1399. Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.4
percent to 118.76.
The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose 2/32
to yield 1.9792 percent.
Prices on Germany's 10-year bund rose, pushing
its yield down to 0.319 percent.
Brent crude prices rose more than $2 after two days of
declines, as a weakened dollar and industry spending cuts offset
oversupply worries.
U.S. crude was up $1.94 to $50.78 a barrel after
dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude
was up $2.50 at $57.16.
To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)