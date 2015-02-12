* Major stock indexes rally to multiyear or record highs
* Russia-Ukraine cease-fire deal buoys optimism
* Sweden surprises market with negative rate move
* U.S. economic data suggest weak tone
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 12 Major U.S. and European equity
indices rallied to multiyear or record highs on Thursday after a
cease-fire between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, and
surprisingly aggressive stimulus by Sweden's central bank,
cheered global markets.
U.S. Treasury prices wavered as data showed a key measure of
U.S. consumer spending barely rose in January and initial claims
for state unemployment benefits rose more than expected,
suggesting the economy started the first quarter on a softer
note.
The Nasdaq Composite surged past multiyear highs reached in
December to levels last seen in March 2000. The index was about
280 points from its all-time high set earlier that month marking
the peak of the dot-com bubble. The benchmark S&P 500 closed
just two points from its record closing high in December.
In Europe, shares reversed early losses on a broadly
positive raft of results on one of the busiest days in the
region's earnings calendar.
Even Greek stocks rose sharply, with the country's main
index rising 6.7 percent as investors held out hope that
the new Greek government could reach a deal with international
creditors over the country's bailout.
Investors also took cues from the cease-fire in Ukraine that
will take effect from Feb. 15, and the Riksbank's decision in
Sweden to cut interest rates below zero and buy government debt.
"You have all these sort of overseas positives and two
domestic negatives with the claims data and the retail sales
data missing," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist
at Federated Investors in New York.
The cease-fire deal came shortly after the International
Monetary Fund announced a new four-year funding program for
Ukraine that will total $40 billion.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 1.23
percent, while the FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares
rose 0.64 percent to close at 1,493.22, a level last
reached more than seven years ago.
The S&P information technology sector rose 1.64
percent in its third straight daily advance. Cisco Systems
climbed 9.4 percent to $29.46 in the network equipment
maker's biggest one-day jump since May 2013 after reporting
earnings and revenue that beat expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 110.24
points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,972.38. The S&P 500 rose
19.95 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,088.48 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 56.43 points, or 1.18 percent, to
4,857.61.
Major European indexes hit multi-year highs, further boosted
by encouraging corporate reports.
Sweden's benchmark OMXS30 equity index hit a
record high, while Germany's DAX rose 1.6 percent to
approach record levels and France's CAC rose 1.0 percent
to its highest in about seven years.
Sterling jumped after the Bank of England raised its UK
growth and inflation forecasts, while Sweden's surprise policy
decision sent the crown to a six-year low against the dollar.
Sterling rose 0.8 percent against the euro to a seven-year
high of 73.715 pence, before paring gains to turn
slightly lower.
The Swedish crown fell by as much 2 percent against the
dollar to hit 8.5512 crowns, its weakest since April
2009, before recovering somewhat to 8.4201 to the dollar.
Elsewhere in currencies, the euro inched up 0.66 percent to
$1.1406. Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.22
percent to 118.98.
The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury was little
changed to yield 1.9879 percent.
Prices on Germany's 10-year bund rose, pushing
its yield down to 0.327 percent.
Brent crude prices rose more than $2 after two days of
declines, as a weakened dollar and industry spending cuts offset
oversupply worries.
U.S. crude rose $2.37 to settle at $51.21 a barrel
after dropping as much as 3 percent overnight, and Brent crude
gained $2.29 to settle at $57.05.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Andrew Hay and Chizu Nomiyama)