* Stocks rebound on signs Greece to obtain bank funding
* Oil falls below $61 barrel as other commodities weigh
* Treasury prices tumble in anticipation of Fed rate hike
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro rebounded on Tuesday
and global equity markets recovered to trade slightly higher on
signs Greek banks will continue to receive emergency funding
despite a breakdown in debt talks between Athens and euro zone
finance ministers.
U.S. Treasuries tumbled further while Wall Street rebounded
on news Greece said it intended to ask Wednesday for an
extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone that would be
separate from a full bailout program, a source in Brussels said.
U.S. Treasuries prices have declined a total of 3 percent in
eight of the last 10 sessions, largely in anticipation that the
Federal Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. interest rates as
early as June. The decline is the biggest cumulative loss since
December 2010.
Conversely, U.S. equities have rallied, with major indexes
last week notching a second week of solid gains and the S&P 500
hitting a new closing high Tuesday. The advance came on signs of
progress for a Greek debt deal and reduced tensions between
Russia and Ukraine, even though a ceasefire agreement reached
last week in Minsk was unraveling rapidly.
The low rate of return on fixed-income securities is leading
investors into equity markets, said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice
president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Because we're still waiting to see what happens with
Greece, money seeks out the better value and it's ending up in
the equity market," Hellwig said. "Because bonds are so low
globally, it creates an interest in equities that perhaps the
risk is worth taking to get the higher return."
On the whole investors kept their composure on expectations
a compromise would eventually be reached even as Greek markets
slipped, with the main Athens stock index falling as much
as 4.7 percent before closing down 2.5 percent.
Italian and Spanish 10-year government debt
yields rose slightly, while early safe-haven
buying of U.S. Treasuries on concerns about Greece and Ukraine
dissipated.
A war of words between Greece and Germany escalated, with
Athens' new leftist prime minister rejecting what he called
"blackmail" to extend an international bailout and vowing to
rush through laws to reverse labor reforms.
Traders, however, said the market was pricing in the
prospect of a last-minute deal on Greece.
"The costs of a Greek exit (from the euro zone) are so great
for Greece, they will eventually strike a deal. Yesterday's
meeting should not be seen as a failure, but more part of a
necessary process," said James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts in London.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.1 percent, rebounding from earlier losses, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.18
percent at 1,504.86.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 28.23
points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,047.58. The S&P 500 rose
3.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,100.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite gained 5.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to
4,899.27.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were down
1-2/32 in price to yield 2.1414 percent, up from 2.05 percent
late on Monday.
The euro rose 0.54 percent against the dollar to $1.1413
and against sterling it bounced from within a whisker of
a seven-year trough of 73.69 pence set last week.
The euro zone single currency was also helped by a German
ZEW survey that showed analyst and investor sentiment rose in
February to its highest in a year.
Spot gold fell as much as 2.3 percent to its lowest
since Jan. 6 at $1,203.03 an ounce in earlier trade and was last
down 1.9 percent at $1,208.15.
U.S. gold for April delivery settled down 1.5
percent at $1,208.60 per ounce.
Oil futures rebounded on short-covering as worries about
euro zone stability receded. Threats to Middle East crude output
and a declining U.S. rig count appeared to spur investors
despite global inventory data suggesting an oversupply of up to
two million barrels per day, analysts and traders said.
Brent crude rose $1.13 to settle at $62.53 a barrel.
U.S. crude rose 75 cents to settle at $53.53 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)