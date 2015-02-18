* ECB raises emergency funding cap to Greek banks - source
* Stocks in Europe at seven-year high
* U.S. 10-year yield falls to session low after Fed minutes
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. stocks showed modest
declines on Wednesday while the dollar pulled back from earlier
gains in the wake of the release of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting last month.
At the U.S. central bank's latest meeting, policymakers
expressed concern that raising interest rates too soon could
stall the U.S. economic recovery and debated the impact that low
inflation measures were having on the Fed's confidence in
proceeding with raising rates.
U.S. equities stayed slightly lower while the dollar
retreated to be flat against a basket of major currencies as the
minutes created uncertainty over the timing of any rate hike.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
retreated to a session low of 2.045 percent.
"A rate hike is still possible but it's not necessarily a
sure thing," said Gary Thayer, head of global macro strategy at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"There is nothing definitive here, just a little more of the
open-ended possibility that they are not necessarily going to be
quick to move."
In Europe, stocks marched higher to close at multi-year
highs as investors brushed off uncertainty over Greece's
negotiations with its creditors.
The Greek government said it will submit a request to extend
a "loan agreement" for up to six months on Thursday but Germany
said no such deal is on the table and Greece must stick to the
terms of its bailout.
The European Central Bank agreed to raise emergency funding
available to Greek banks to 68.3 billion euros ($78 billion), a
slight increase on the previous limit, a person familiar with
the ECB talks said.
Producer price data for January indicated U.S. inflation
remained subdued, which could boost the argument against a rate
hike by the Fed, while other economic data pointed to a slowly
accelerating U.S. economy.
MSCI's all-country world stock index gained
0.2 percent, while 10-year Treasuries were up 28/32 in price to
yield 2.0469 percent after touching a high of 2.164 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.48 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 17,998.1, the S&P 500 lost 5.09
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,095.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,894.20.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European
shares rose 0.7 percent to a fresh seven-year high of 1,515.90.
Greek stocks recovered some of the week's losses to
finish 1.1 percent higher.
Brent crude oil was down 3.49 percent at $60.38 a
barrel and WTI crude was down 2.9 percent to $51.99 as
rising inventories cut short a rally from earlier in the week.
Brent is up around 35 percent from its low of near $45 a barrel
barely a month ago.
