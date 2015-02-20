* Euro falls before Greek talks
* Greek yields fall before meeting on debt deal
* Oil steadies above $60, U.S. rig count expected to fall
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 20 The euro fell against the
dollar and global equity markets were mostly lower on Friday,
off record or multiyear highs, as investors remained cautious
over negotiations for arranging a loan agreement that would help
Greece avoid bankruptcy.
Germany's DAX index hit a new record intra-day high
before paring gains while Europe's leading index
hovered just below seven-year highs. Wall Street opened lower,
with the benchmark S&P 500 unable to climb past the 2,100 mark.
Greece's leftist prime minister said he was certain euro
zone finance ministers would accept Athens' request for an
extended loan but Germany demanded "significant improvements" in
Greek reform commitments.
A report by German magazine Der Spiegel that the European
Central Bank was making contingency plans for a possible Greek
exit from the currency area if the talks fail, on which the ECB
declined comment, highlighted the high stakes.
Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna told the weekly
Malta Today that the European Union's biggest countries may be
prepared to let Greece leave the euro zone.
"Word's out now that the euro zone is fully prepared to let
Greece out, that's not a positive story, it's much more
negative," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division
at O'Neil Securities in New York.
The euro fell against the U.S. dollar for a third
consecutive session, down 0.26 percent at $1.1336. Against the
yen, the dollar was off 0.3 percent at 118.58.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.13 percent, while the European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top regional shares slid 0.03 percent to 1,519.80.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
9.69 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,976.08, and the S&P 500
shed 3.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,094.29. The
Nasdaq Composite added 1.83 points, or 0.04 percent, to
4,926.53.
Greek bond yields pushed lower on hopes euro zone finance
ministers will eventually reach a deal on a loan agreement.
Greek three-year yields dropped 74 basis
points to 16.39 percent, pulling further away from last week's
highs above 22 percent.
The Greek stalemate overshadowed data pointing to growth in
Germany and France, which has helped push European shares
higher.
Half way into the European earnings season, results have
been strong. Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5
percent, which would be the best quarter in 3 1/2 years.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 11 percent so far
this year, outpacing a 1.9 percent gain in S&P 500,
helped by the European Central Bank's plans to buy government
bonds to boost the economy.
The gap between the yield of 10-year U.S. Treasuries and the
earnings yield of the S&P 500 is at its widest in 40 years, said
Alex McKight, a portfolio manager at GAM in New York.
"We see global yields as ridiculously suppressed, be it the
U.S, be it Europe," McKnight said. "This is the level (at which)
I may not be piling into equities right here, but I don't think
they're bad value" relative to government bonds, high-yield or
investment grade credit, he said.
Brent crude oil steadied above $60 a barrel on Friday as
expectations of falling U.S. rig count numbers outweighed
concerns about oversupply.
Brent crude futures for April were up 47 cents at
$60.68 a barrel. U.S. crude for March delivery was down
17 cents at $50.99. The contract expires on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matharise, Alastair
Smout and Jemima Kelly, Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)