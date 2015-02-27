* European stocks' strongest start of year in decades
* U.S. stocks end down, oil settles up
* U.S. Treasuries set for worst month since 2013
* Weak U.S. GDP, consumer sentiment beat forecasts, home
sales up
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on the
last trading day of February after mixed U.S. economic data on a
day when European stocks hit records and oil prices rebounded
for their first monthly gain since June.
The Nasdaq was the weakest of the three major U.S. indexes
on Friday, weighed down by Apple Inc as some investors
took profits ahead of its March 9 product unveiling.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.72 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 18,132.7, the S&P 500 lost 6.24
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,104.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 24.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,963.53.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded 2.2 percent in the
fourth quarter, revised down from 2.6 percent estimated last
month, the Commerce Department said. The number barely beat
economists' forecasts of 2.1 percent growth but slowed from a 5
percent rate in the third quarter.
However, pending home sales rose to their highest level in
1-1/2 years in January and the University of Michigan's final
February reading on U.S. consumer sentiment slipped from an
11-year high but topped expectations.
"The numbers weren't bad but weren't great," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh. "We've been hearing 1 million jobs have
been created in the last 3 months, so where are people spending
this money?"
After falling sharply on Thursday, crude oil futures came
back. Brent futures settled up 4.2 percent at $62.58 and
U.S. crude rose 3.3 percent to $49.76, helped by an
improving demand outlook and supply outages.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index
slipped 0.09 percent, after rising almost 4 percent so far in
2015.
Investors in Europe have bought more higher-yielding assets,
such as equities, as yields on core European government bonds
have tumbled into or close to negative territory ahead of the
ahead of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.38 percent after reaching its highest level since
November, 2007. It has surged over 14 percent this year, its
strongest start since benchmarks were created in 1986.
The ECB is expected to give details at its meeting next week
on its Jan. 22 decision to embark on a securities-buying program
to fend off deflation and revive Europe's economy.
The dollar index was down slightly late on Friday,
although February brought its eighth straight month of gains
against a basket of major currencies. It was its longest streak
of monthly gains since the currency's link to gold was dropped
in 1971.
The U.S. Treasuries market was poised for its worst month in
more than 1-1/2 years as investors scaled back their safe-haven
bond holdings on improving U.S. economic data and bets the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
"Growth isn't spectacular, but it's still very robust, and
this completely and conclusively will support a Fed reaching
normalization," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
