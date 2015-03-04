* Europe equities rebound after falling on regional PMI data
* Euro weakens ahead of expected details on ECB's bond
program
* Dollar index rises to 11-1/2 year high ahead of U.S. jobs
data
* Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, gold rises
(Updates with European stock market close)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 4 Stock prices around the world
fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, while the euro dropped to an
11-1/2 year low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where
policymakers are expected to offer details on their bond
purchase stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500
retreated further from the record highs set on Monday, while
major gauges on top European and Japanese shares were below
their multi-year peaks.
"Given the strength we've had in the equity markets since
the beginning of February, we are transitioning into a
sideways-trending market as investors digest the recent gains
and look for greater clarity," said Terry Sandven, senior equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Brent crude hovered near $60 a barrel after data showed U.S.
crude inventories climbed to a record high in the latest week.
The U.S. government's February payrolls report due on Friday
is seen as the week's premier data. Further evidence of jobs and
wage growth would support the notion the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates as early as this summer.
A private report on U.S. jobs issued on Wednesday trimmed
expectations of a robust February payroll figure. Payroll
processor ADP said domestic companies added 212,000 workers last
month, slightly less than forecast.
A separate report showed the U.S. services sector grew at a
faster pace and added more workers in February.
Economists polled by Reuters projected total U.S. payrolls
grew 240,000 in February, below January's 257,000 increase.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
flat at 2.12 percent, paring its earlier decline after the
stronger-than-expected services sector data.
In midday U.S. trading, the Dow was down 81.30
points, or 0.45 percent, at 18,122.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.21 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,099.57.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.11 points, or
0.20 percent, at 4,969.79.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.7 percent at 1,557.03, recovering from a drop on Markit's
final euro zone composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) that
came in weaker than an initial estimate.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent despite data
showing a pick-up in China's services sector and a surprise rate
cut in India.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, slipped 0.5 percent to 429.23.
Lower stock prices moved in tandem with a weaker euro. The
currency fell 0.9 percent to $1.1073 after touching
$1.1060, the lowest since September 2003.
The euro hit a near one-month low against the yen. It was
last down 1.1 percent at 132.60 yen.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies
, hitting an 11-1/2 year peak. It was last up 0.6 percent
at 95.993. The greenback, however, was little changed against
the yen at 119.75 yen.
Brent crude was last down 55 cents, or down 0.9
percent, at $60.47 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 11
cents, or down 0.22 percent, at $50.41 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $1.81 to $1,201.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Lionel
Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London;
Editing by Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)