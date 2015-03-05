* European shares hit 7-year high; peripheral yields fall
* Wall Street posts modest gains ahead of jobs report
* Brent oil ends weaker amid lack of Iran nuclear deal
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 5 The euro fell to an
11-1/2-year low against the dollar on Thursday as U.S. and euro
zone bond prices rose, after the European Central Bank spelled
out its 1 trillion-euro stimulus plan that begins next Monday.
European stock prices rose to seven-year highs in advance of
the ECB's latest effort to jump-start the struggling euro zone
economy, while U.S. equities edged higher as investors awaited
direction from the government's monthly labor report due out on
Friday.
ECB President Mario Draghi outlined the central bank's
quantitative easing program at a press conference following a
scheduled policy meeting. He left the door open for more bond
purchases beyond September 2016.
"It will have a material effect on a lot of European
exporters. We'll see a lot of benefits on the cost side for
producers," Xavier Smith, portfolio manager of the Centre Global
Select Fund in New York said of the ECB bond purchase
plan.
The ECB upgraded its growth outlook for the euro zone to 1.5
percent for 2015. That still trails a 2.8 percent pace seen for
the United States. [ID:ID:nL5N0W72KX]
Brent oil prices ended a tad lower in the absence of a deal
with world powers on Iran's nuclear program. An agreement could
loosen restrictions on Iran to sell its oil, exacerbating a
global supply glut.
The rise in European stock prices was limited by the
prospect of an economic slowdown in China, with mining companies
falling on the outlook.
Beijing announced a 7 percent growth target for the year and
signaled that the lowest rate of expansion for a quarter of a
century is the "new normal."
The euro slumped below $1.100 for the first time
since September 2003. It was last down 0.5 percent at $1.1024.
Against the yen, it was down 0.1 percent, at 132.46 yen
.
In contrast, the dollar strengthened to an 11-1/2-year peak
against a basket of currencies ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls
report. If the data shows further improvement in wages and job
growth, it will reinforce an expectation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.
The dollar index was up 0.45 percent at 96.398.
U.S. and euro zone prices rose. Benchmark 10-year U.S. yield
dipped to 2.10 percent, while the Italian and
Portuguese counterparts and slipped to
record lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 38.82
points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,135.72 the S&P 500 rose
2.51 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,101.04, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 15.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to
4,982.81.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.8 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, edged up 0.03 percent at 429.31.
Brent crude settled down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at
$60.48 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 77 cents, or
1.49 percent, at $50.76.
Spot gold prices fell $1.89 or 0.16 percent, to
$1,197.56 an ounce.
