* Euro slides further on record negative bond yields
* Stocks on Wall Street edge higher
* U.S. crude hits one-month low on inventory build
LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 11 The euro dived to a 12-year
low against the dollar on Wednesday, helping lift European
stocks on gains by regional exporters, while U.S. equity markets
edged higher despite concerns about when the Federal Reserve
would begin to raise interest rates.
Divergent central bank policies, with the European Central
Bank's bond-buying program beginning on Monday and the Fed
poised to possibly raise rates as early as June, have pushed
euro zone bond yields down and those on U.S. government debt
higher.
The euro extended its decline, falling more than 1 percent
to below $1.06 for the first time since early 2003, as yields in
the euro zone collapsed. Yields on German 30-year government
bonds are now lower than those on U.S. two-year paper.
Expectations that the Fed will end its near-zero rate policy
amid a tightening labor market propelled the dollar index
of six major currencies to almost a 12-year high. On Tuesday,
the greenback rose to a 7-1/2-year high against the yen.
The decline in euro zone yields lifted Germany's DAX stock
index, which includes major exporters BMW and
Volkswagen, to a record high. The broader
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.13 percent.
"The strength of the U.S. dollar is going to support
European equities. We remain with a 'buy on the dip' strategy,"
said Francois Savary, chief strategist at Swiss bank Reyl.
Stocks on Wall Street edged higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.89 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 17,701.83. The S&P 500 gained 1.41
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,045.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.28 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,860.07.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
stock performance in 46 countries, rose slightly.
The euro was broadly lower against other major currencies,
slumping to a seven-year low against sterling at 70.145 pence
and an 18-month low of 128.20 yen.
The euro fell 1.16 percent to $1.0573, while the
dollar gained 0.23 percent to 121.41 yen.
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries fell 1/32 in price to
yield 2.1333 percent, while two-year Treasuries fell
slightly in price, pushing yields up to 0.6962 percent.
The 10-year German bund rose to yield 0.203
percent, while the 30-year German bund yielded
0.661 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices hit a one-month low after government
data showed an oil inventory build in the United States last
week, contrary to expectations by some traders for a draw.
The front-month contract in U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude was down 59 cents at $47.70 a barrel.
Brent for April delivery hit a one-month low of
$55.92 and last traded up 50 cents at $56.89.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)