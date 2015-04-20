* Solid corporate results boost Wall Street shares
* Euro slips against dollar on Greece default worries
* Oil rises after report of strong U.S. inventory draw last
week
(Updates prices, changes byline, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 20 Equity markets snapped back
on Monday after China took steps to stimulate its economy, while
the euro weakened amid worries about Greece and oil rose on
Middle East tension.
The Chinese central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves in its latest attempt to spur
lending and combat a slowing economy. The news followed reports
last week about a crackdown on margin lending there, which had
sent global equity markets lower on Friday.
"China was part of a two-pronged news event that caused part
of the selloff on Friday. The move over the weekend changed that
perspective and caused a little bit of a boost today," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin.
Wall Street received additional support as some U.S.
companies reported solid quarterly earnings.
The dollar rose as the euro slid against the greenback amid
gathering concerns Greece could default on its debt or leave the
single currency within months.
Coming off its worst weekly performance in a month, the
dollar also gained against the Japanese yen and the British
pound.
The European Central Bank's vice president said on Monday
that a country that defaults would not have to leave the euro,
in frank remarks about Greece that also touched on possible
capital controls and showed how acute Athens' problems have
become.
The euro was down 0.48 percent at $1.0753 while the
dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
In Europe, mining stocks rose on the stimulus measures in
China, the world's biggest consumer of metals. The FTSE 350
mining index closed up 2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares gained 0.83 percent to 1,620.43 while MSCI's
all-country world index was up 0.41 percent.
U.S. shares were boosted by investment bank Morgan Stanley's
report of its most profitable quarter since the financial
crisis. The bank's shares rose 1.1 percent to $37.16.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 211.34 points,
or 1.19 percent, to 18,037.64, the S&P 500 gained 19.4
points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,100.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 56.85 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,988.66.
Oil prices rose in volatile trading as a report of strong
U.S. consumption last week and a warning from Saudi Arabia's
Interior Ministry about possibly attacks on energy installations
there offset earlier comments indicating Saudi production would
stay near record levels in April.
Oil services firm Genscape reported a draw of more 900,000
barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude
between Tuesday and Friday last week, market sources said. For
the week to Friday, Genscape reported a build of about 350,000
barrels, they said.
Brent crude was up 21 cents at $63.67 a barrel after
falling as low as $62.10 earlier in the day. U.S. crude for May
delivery was up 81 cents at $56.55.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Barani Krishnan in
New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)