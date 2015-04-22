* Wall St edges up as earnings roll in
* U.S. Treasury yields rise on Fed rate hike bets
* Brent advances on Yemen, WTI crude choppy
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 22 Stocks in major markets edged
higher on Wednesday as the latest batch of U.S. corporate
earnings held equities in check, while U.S. Treasury prices
declined after home sales data added to anticipation of a rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year.
Wall Street was modestly higher in choppy trading as
quarterly earnings continued the early trend of companies
topping earnings estimates but falling short of revenue
expectations, providing little incentive for investors to push
the S&P 500 up to a record or cause a significant pullback. The
benchmark index is 0.7 percent below its intraday record set on
Feb. 25.
"For an earnings season, this has been remarkably free of
drama," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool
Group in New York.
"It's early in the season, but thus far we've had a lot of
big names report and a lot of the names that have historically
driven a lot of volatility and a lot of volume, and it is just
not happening."
U.S. Treasury prices extended earlier declines after a
stronger-than-anticipated 6.1 percent climb in domestic home
resales in March increased expectations the Fed would hike
interest rates later in the year. In addition, a selloff in
German Bunds caused investors to reduce their holdings in other
low-risk government debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.45 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 18,009.04, the S&P 500 gained 7.42
points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,104.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,022.38.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 15/32 in
price to yield 1.9665 percent. The 10-year German yield
, close to falling to zero last week, was last at
0.16 percent, doubling in three sessions.
European stocks pulled back from earlier highs to finish
just below the unchanged mark, with a series of weak company
earnings reports halting a two-day winning streak.
Greece's debt crisis remained at the forefront of investors'
minds. But a gathering of European finance ministers this week
won't be the crunch meeting it had been billed as, giving Greek
markets, euro zone bonds and the euro some breathing space.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries advanced 0.22 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares dipped
0.02 percent at 1,628.35. Germany's DAX fell 0.6
percent.
The Greek government's looming cash crunch initially weighed
on local markets as Greek stocks hit a three-year low, but the
benchmark Greek equity index managed to close 2.1 percent
higher as euro zone and Greek officials said the country can
muster enough cash to meet obligations into June.
In commodities, oil prices Brent prices rose as conflict in
Yemen remained a concern, while U.S. crude was volatile after a
second straight week of production declines despite higher
inventories.
Brent crude was up 1.3 percent at $62.88 a barrel
after tumbling more than 2 percent overnight, and U.S. crude
futures were off 0.4 percent at $56.39 a barrel.
