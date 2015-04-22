* Wall St advances as earnings roll in
* U.S. Treasury yields hit 3-1/2 week high
* Brent advances on Yemen, WTI crude choppy


NEW YORK, April 22 Stocks in major markets
drifted higher on Wednesday as investors took an optimistic view
of the latest batch of U.S. corporate earnings, while U.S.
Treasury prices declined after home sales data added to
anticipation of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later
this year.
Wall Street struggled to find its footing in morning trading
as quarterly earnings continued their early trend of companies
topping earnings estimates but falling short of revenue
expectations. Equities slowly climbed in later trading to leave
the benchmark S&P 500 index 0.55 percent below its intraday
record set on Feb. 25.
"People are seeing the negative effects of foreign exchange
and that's not been drastically worse than expected," said
Michael Sansoterra, portfolio manager of the RidgeWorth Large
Cap Growth Fund in Atlanta.
"They're going back and looking at company fundamentals.
Today you're getting a bit of 'glass is half full.'"
U.S. Treasury prices extended earlier declines after a
stronger-than-anticipated 6.1 percent climb in domestic home
resales in March increased expectations the Fed would hike
interest rates later this year. In addition, a selloff in German
Bunds caused investors to reduce their holdings in other
low-risk government debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.68 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 18,038.27, the S&P 500 gained 10.67
points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,107.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,035.17.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 20/32 in
price to yield 1.984 percent after touching a 3-1/2 week high
yield of 1.993 percent. The 10-year German yield,
close to falling to zero last week, was last at 0.163 percent,
doubling in three sessions.
European stocks pulled back from earlier highs to finish
just below the unchanged mark, with a series of weak company
earnings reports halting a two-day winning streak.
Greece's debt crisis remained at the forefront of investors'
minds. But a gathering of European finance ministers this week
won't be the crunch meeting it had been billed as, giving Greek
markets, euro zone bonds and the euro some breathing space.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries advanced 0.28 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares dipped
0.02 percent at 1,628.35. Germany's DAX fell 0.6
percent.
The Greek government's looming cash crunch initially weighed
on local markets as Greek stocks hit a three-year low, but the
benchmark Greek equity index managed to close 2.1 percent
higher as euro zone and Greek officials said the country can
muster enough cash to meet obligations into June.
In commodities, Brent prices rose as conflict in Yemen
remained a concern, while U.S. crude fell after another weekly
rise in inventories despite slower production.
Brent crude settled up 1.1 percent at $62.73 a barrel
after tumbling more than 2 percent overnight, and U.S.
crude futures settled down 0.8 percent at $56.16 a barrel
.
