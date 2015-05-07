* U.S., European bond yields retreat from year's peaks
* Wall Street recovers, European shares dip
* Yield pullback sends euro below 10-week high vs dollar
* Sterling edges higher as voters go to polls in national
elections
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 7 The global bond market rout
slowed on Thursday as long-term borrowing costs retreated from
their highest levels in more than five months, helping to
stabilize European stocks and kindle a mild recovery on Wall
Street.
The absence of a deal between Greece and its lenders,
however, put pressure on the euro and regional stocks.
Investors' rush out of stocks and bonds earlier this week
sent major European indexes to their lowest in two months and
major U.S. and Japanese gauges to the weakest in a month.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's warning about high
equity valuations on Wednesday added pressure to U.S. stocks
ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report, which may support
expectations of a possible Fed rate increase later this year.
Oil prices scaled back from 2015 highs on the perception of
ample supply despite data that showed the first weekly drop in
U.S. crude inventories since January.
"That drastic, draconian move in bonds and violent updraft
in oil are settling a little bit and that's helping us focus on
stocks," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
A retreat in European bond yields from their session peaks
caused the euro to decline from a 10-week high against the
dollar.
A bounce in the dollar and elevated bond yields touched off
a second day of selling in gold.
Bond markets were at the center of this week's rout,
prompted by heavy supply and less pessimism about Europe, with
German Bunds on track for their biggest weekly spike
in yields in over a decade.
Italian and Spanish yields hit 2
percent for the first time this year, French yields
topped 1 percent and U.S. Treasuries, the benchmark
for borrowing costs globally, briefly broke 2.3 percent.
Global yields receded from their Thursday peaks on
bargain-hunting, led by Japanese investors who had been out of
the market due to the three-day Golden Week holiday, analysts
and traders said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 83.38
points, or 0.47 percent, at 17,925.36, the S&P 500 ended
7.9 points, or 0.38 percent, higher at 2,088.05 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished up 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to
4,945.54.
FTSEurofirst index of top European shares ended
little changed at 1,547.04, erasing an earlier 1.8 percent loss.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 1.2 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.3 percent to 433.36.
In the currency market, the euro hit a 10-week high against
the dollar at $1.13920 earlier before easing down to $1.12715
, down 0.7 percent from Wednesday's close.
The dollar index firmed at 94.632, up 0.6 percent.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent versus the greenback
at $1.5266 amid an expected tight parliamentary election.
Brent crude settled down $2.23, or 3.3 percent, at
$65.54 a barrel. U.S. crude settled $1.99, or 3.27
percent, lower at $58.94 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $8.79 or 0.74 percent, to
$1,182.51 an ounce.
