* U.S. stocks rally as dollar slips, later Fed rate hike
seen
* Treasury yields dip, oil falls
* Dollar near its lowest since January
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 14 Increasing expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates until
September at the earliest helped push the S&P 500 to a record
high close on Thursday and drove the dollar to near its lowest
level since January.
Gold hit a three-month high as the dollar came under
pressure.
U.S. data showed recent dollar strength and lower oil prices
suppressed producer price inflation in April, supporting the
view the Fed will probably not raise rates until later this
year.
"People are pretty focused on the weak numbers for the
U.S.," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics
in Essex, Connecticut. "People are increasingly wondering if the
Fed is going to be ready to begin raising rates in September."
With a rise in U.S. interest rates seeming more distant,
some investors sold long dollar positions.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, remained near a low of
93.133 hit earlier in the session. That level was the lowest
since Jan. 22, when the European Central Bank announced a
program of quantitative easing.
Wall Street gained as the dollar slipped, offering respite
to U.S. multinationals.
A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
"We need to see clarity that the underlying growth trend in
the U.S. economy is actually firmer than the Q1 number would
suggest" in order for the dollar to resume its strengthening
trend, said Jose Wynne, global head of FX research at Barclays
in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.75 points,
or 1.06 percent, to 18,252.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.62
points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,121.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 69.10 points, or 1.39 percent, to 5,050.80.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
market performance in 46 countries was up 0.8 percent.
U.S. Treasuries ended stronger, even after the Treasury had
to pay more to sell new 30-year bonds, as an overhang of
government and corporate debt supply passed.[US:nL1N0Y513D]
The government's $16 billion sale of 30-year bonds saw
lackluster demand, resulting in a yield of 3.044 percent, the
highest since November and around two basis points above where
traders had expected it to price.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 2.26
percent from 2.27 percent late on Wednesday.
GOLD GAINS, OIL FALLS
Investors also were keeping a close eye on developments in
Greece, which on Thursday offered a concession to international
lenders by pushing ahead with the sale of its biggest port.
In commodity markets, spot gold rose to the highest
since Feb. 17 at $1,227.04 an ounce before paring some of those
gains.
Oil futures pulled back, weighed down by concerns about
ample global supply.
Expiring front-month Brent June crude fell 22 cents
to settle at $66.59 a barrel. July Brent fell 57 cents
to settle at $66.70.
U.S. June crude fell 62 cents to settle at $59.88.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione, Karen Brettell and
Robert Gibbons in New York, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Jamie
McGeever in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski
and Meredith Mazzilli)