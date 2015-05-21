(Adds Wall Street's record close, late prices and quotes)
* Wall Street's S&P 500 index at record high
* Dollar ends three days of gains
* Oil jumps, Brent tops $66
* Coming Up: Fed Chair Yellen to speak on Friday
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 21 Global equity markets rose on
Thursday, with Wall Street's S&P 500 index closing at a record
high as investors bet that U.S. interest rates won't rise soon,
while oil jumped more than 2 percent on the view that a global
glut may be starting to ease.
Brent crude topped $66 a barrel. The dollar slipped
and U.S. Treasury yields declined. Trading was muted in many
North American markets a day ahead of a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who investors watch for indications
of how soon the Fed will raise U.S. interest rates from near
zero.
Fed officials believe it would be premature to start rate
hikes next month, even though most feel the U.S. economy is
rebounding from a dismal start to the year, according to minutes
from their April policy meeting.
Wall Street's S&P 500 gained 4.97 points, or 0.23
percent, to end at 2,130.82 points, barely beating its previous
record close of 2,129.2 from Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was essentially
flat, ending up 0.34 points at 18,285.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 19.05 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,090.79, just
short of its record close of 5,092.08 from April 24.
Equity investors mostly shrugged off weaker-than-expected
U.S. manufacturing and other data, including a rise in weekly
claims for state unemployment benefits reported by the U.S.
Labor Department.
U.S. Treasuries yields declined on the disappointing data,
which revived worries among bond investors about the economy and
whether the Fed would raise interest rates later this year.
Yields on the 30-year bond fell below 3 percent,
while benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 16/32 in
price with a yield of 2.193 percent, down six basis points from
Wednesday's close.
"There were fears about a sharp spring recovery, but the
data haven't rebounded smartly," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey.
The dollar index was down 0.14 percent, as the euro
rose against the dollar. The euro last traded at $1.1112,
a gain of 0.20 percent. Sterling was ahead 0.80 percent
against the dollar to $1.5660.
European share indexes closed mostly ahead, recovering from
session lows after data pointed to contrasting fortunes in major
euro zone economies. German private-sector growth slowed again
in May, and France extended its timid recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.4 percent after having traded as much as 0.4 percent lower.
France's CAC was up 0.3 percent.
Euro zone leaders were meeting in Latvia, with Greek premier
Alexis Tsipras seeking an outline of a cash-for-reforms deal to
stave off a default.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters
the Greek government's optimism about clinching a deal in the
coming days was not justified.
Oil rose for a second day, with gains supported by fighting
in Iraq and the decline in the value of the dollar.
U.S. crude settled up $1.74, or nearly 3 percent, at
$60.72 a barrel. Brent, the more widely used benchmark,
settled at $66.54, up $1.51, or 2.3 percent.
