* Dollar rallies across the board
* Crude prices fall more than 3 pct
(Updates prices, changes dateline from previous LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 26 The U.S. dollar rallied on
Tuesday after a string of healthy economic data boosted
near-term rate hike prospects, while Greece's financial crisis
and signs of growing opposition to austerity in Spain weighed
further on the euro.
Stocks and commodities took a knock as the greenback pushed
higher, boosted by a solid increase in a gauge of U.S. business
investment spending in April.
Other reports showed U.S. consumer confidence improved this
month and house prices extended gains in March, which should
boost household equity, support consumer spending, and allow the
Federal Reserve to move ahead in its plan to raise interest
rates later this year.
Markets in the United States as well as London and Frankfurt
returned to action after a long holiday weekend, with the mood
in Europe unsettled as voters in Spain punished the ruling
Popular Party after years of austerity policies. Greece, which
has warned it may miss a June 5 debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund, also concerned markets.
Stocks opened lower on Wall Street weighed by the stronger
dollar, which gained as much as 1.38 percent against a basket of
major currencies, pushing for its largest daily move in
almost two years.
The selling in stocks "is a reaction to a slightly stronger
dollar as a result of the continuing saga in Europe," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The risk-averse move is purely sentiment-driven, not by the
economics."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 213.04 points,
or 1.17 percent, at 18,018.98, the S&P 500 lost 22.83
points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,103.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
was down 62.90 points, or 1.24 percent, at 5,026.47.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.8
percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
slid 1 percent.
The dollar's move to a one-month high against a currency
basket extended a rally triggered by Friday's U.S. inflation
data and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that she expected
the economy to strengthen. The dollar topped 123 yen to a level
last seen in July 2007.
"The dollar is back on a bullish trend," said Ian Stannard,
head of European FX strategy with Morgan Stanley in London.
"Dollar yen breaking through the top of the range is an
important event."
The Japanese currency recovered some of its loss and was
last at 122.87 yen per U.S. dollar.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit two-week highs on
continued expectations that the Fed would hike rates this year,
before flattening out on the day on the view that the Fed will
not move too sharply.
Two-year Treasury notes were last flat in price
to yield 0.626 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last up 25/32 in price to yield 2.139 percent,
from a yield of 2.229 percent late Friday.
U.S. 30-year prices were last up 2-5/32 to yield 2.8919
percent, from a yield of 3 percent late Friday.
Commodity markets were pressured by the strength in the
dollar. Spot silver fell 2.4 percent and spot gold
lost 1.6 percent, while copper was down 0.8 percent.
Brent crude tumbled 3.2 percent to $63.40, further
pressured by the possibility that U.S. shale oil producers could
increase drilling activity. U.S. crude also fell 3.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Michael Connor;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)