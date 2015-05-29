* European shares fall amid impasse on Greece talks
* Treasury yields fall to three-week lows on GDP data
* Dollar slips at end of winning month
* Oil rallies, supported by U.S. inventory drop
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 29 Global equity markets and bond
yields both fell on Friday, as data showed the U.S. economy
contracted in the first quarter and as investors were unnerved
by mixed signals from Greece's debt talks.
In Europe, shares also fell on data showing that private
loan growth in the euro zone stalled in April, while Wall Street
shares reacted to details in the U.S. gross domestic product
data indicating that after-tax corporate profits declined 8.7
percent in the first quarter.
Conflicting reports that Athens was close to clinching a
reforms-for-cash deal with its creditors pushed German 10-year
bond yields down 4 basis points to just under 0.50
percent.
"It's just Greece, Greece and Greece," said David Madden, a
market analyst at IG in London. "The lack of news in either
direction tells you why traders are sitting on their hands."
U.S. debt yields also dropped, with the 30-year U.S.
Treasury yield falling to its lowest level in three
and a half weeks, at 2.84 percent, while benchmark U.S. 10-year
yields hit a three-and-a-half-week low at 2.097
percent.
The U.S. government slashed its GDP estimate, reporting the
economy shrank at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the first
quarter, instead of the 0.2 percent growth it initially
estimated in April. The economy appears poised for its worst
first-half performance since 2011.
Consumer sentiment fell this month, a survey by the
University of Michigan showed, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago Business Barometer unexpectedly fell in May.
The data supported the notion that the Federal Reserve may
consider the U.S. economy too fragile for a hike any time soon
in interest rates; it has been nearly a decade since the Fed
last raised rates. Higher rates would crimp bond prices, which
move inversely to their yields.
"The market simply doesn't believe the data will be strong
enough to let the Fed (boost rates) this year," said Aaron
Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
MSCI's all-country world index of the stock
performance in 46 countries fell 0.61 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.79 percent at 1,586.30
points.
Wall Street also finished lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.44 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 18,010.68. The S&P 500 slid 13.4
points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,107.39, and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 27.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 5,070.03.
U.S. 10-year notes pared most gains late in the
session to end near break-even, yielding 2.1284 percent.
Oil surged almost 5 percent as a rally in the dollar faded
and after data a day earlier showed four straight weekly draws
in U.S. stockpiles.
North Sea Brent settled $2.98 higher at $65.56 a
barrel, and U.S. crude rose $2.62 to settle at $60.30 a
barrel.
The dollar index was down 0.06 percent at 96.902 and
remained on track for a rise in May, resuming a string of nearly
uninterrupted monthly gains that began last July.
The dollar was off 0.33 percent against the euro, at
$1.0982. Against the yen, it rose 0.13 percent to 124.10 yen
.
