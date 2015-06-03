* Wall St stocks advance on U.S. private sector jobs data
* Euro on track for best two-day run since March 2009
* U.S. Treasury yields hit highest level since November
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street stocks rose
modestly on Wednesday on hopes for an imminent Greek debt
agreement and after data pointed to renewed life in the U.S.
economy, while German debt yields climbed after comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Greece's international creditors signaled on Wednesday they
were ready to compromise to avert a default even as Athens
warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
German 10-year bond yields moved as high as 0.887 percent, a
day after their biggest jump in nearly three years, after the
ECB raised its inflation forecast for 2015. Draghi said the
central bank saw no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance
after a recent rise in bond yields in Europe.
In tandem with higher European yields, ten year U.S.
Treasury yields hit their highest since November at
2.3696 percent.
U.S. stocks ended slightly higher, partly lifted by data
showing private employers picked up hiring in May, while the
rise in bond yields helped lift financial shares. The report
comes ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive
non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
"The biggest positive about the bond market weakness is that
yields going higher is a net positive for all of the financials.
Higher yields on fixed income translate into higher rates and
that increases the net interest margin for financials," said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles.
The U.S. dollar's recent woes continued, spurred by
better-than-expected inflation figures in the euro zone that
also battered sovereign debt. It marks the second such jump in
both the euro and euro zone sovereign yields in the last six
weeks.
The greenback fell 0.53 percent against a basket of
major currencies.
The euro extended gains against the dollar Wednesday,
ending up 1.07 percent to $1.1271 after hitting a high of
$1.1284. The euro has gained more than 3.0 percent against the
greenback in the last two days, its biggest two-day percentage
gain since March 2009.
The selloff in Europe and U.S. government debt and the sharp
move in the euro mirrors the activity from mid-April to mid-May.
Investors earlier bet heavily on dollar and bond rallies to
continue, and have since shifted positions to avoid big losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.33 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 18,076.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.47
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,114.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.71 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,099.23.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.32 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index closed down
0.12 percent.
Brent crude settled down $1.69 cents at $63.80 a
barrel, and U.S. crude settled off $1.62 at $59.64 a
barrel as traders and investors ignored a fifth straight weekly
decline in U.S. crude stockpiles to focus instead on a big build
in distillates.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)