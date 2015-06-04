* Rout in bonds eases, euro pauses after two-day surge
* Wall Street declines, S&P falls through support level
* Oil prices slide ahead of OPEC meeting
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 4 A bond market selloff that had
shaken financial market confidence waned on Thursday, while the
euro took a breather after a strong two-day run against the
dollar, as investors looked for signs of progress in Greek debt
negotiations.
German bonds have sold off recently on the belief the
European Central Bank's quantitative easing policy may have
sidestepped the threat of deflation. On Wednesday, the ECB
increased its inflation forecast for 2015 to 0.3 percent from
zero.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
European debt costs, pulled back to 0.832 percent after rising
to 0.998 percent, the highest since September 2014. The euro
was last down 0.25 percent at $1.1246 after powering up
to $1.1379, its highest since May 18.
"The topic of the day and the topic of certainly the next
few trading days, or even longer than that, is going to be this
very volatile European bond market," said Scott Wren, senior
global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in
St. Louis, Missouri.
"Certainly there is a lot of people leaning one way,
especially in Bunds or many other European bonds."
The euro had surged more than 3 percent over the prior two
days, its biggest such run since March 2009.
Wall Street stumbled, and the S&P 500 broke through support
near its 50-day moving average of around 2,100. The benchmark
index had bounced from that level several times in the past
week.
Marginally better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data was
balanced by a plunge in productivity figures. The data is likely
keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later
this year. Investors awaited the U.S. employment report for May,
due Friday, for more clues on the Fed's interest rate path.
In its annual assessment of the U.S. economy, the
International Monetary Fund said the Fed should delay a rate
hike until the first half of 2016 until there are signs of a
pickup in wages and inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 176.66 points,
or 0.98 percent, to 17,899.61, the S&P 500 lost 18.85
points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,095.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 47.15 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,052.08.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was down 0.87 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index closed down
0.86 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as high as 2.425
percent before retreating, and prices were last up 17/32 to
yield 2.3052 percent.
After a 4 percent jump on Wednesday, Greek shares
ended 1.3 percent lower as uncertainty clouded the country's
hopes of clinching an aid deal with euro zone creditors in
coming days.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the end is not in sight
in negotiations between Greece and its international lenders on
a cash-for-reforms deal.
Crude oil prices dropped ahead of an OPEC decision likely to
keep the market oversupplied. Brent crude slumped to
$61.95 a barrel, a 2.9 percent fall, while U.S. crude was down
$1.70 at $57.94 a barrel.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)