* European shares add to best gains of the month
* Greek shares rally on hopes for debt deal
* Dollar gains on strong U.S. retail sales in May
* Oil drops on dollar, persistent oversupply concerns
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 11 Global equity markets rose on
Thursday on optimism Greece would accept an aid-for-reforms deal
and on strong U.S. retail sales, which lifted the U.S. dollar
and bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates this year.
U.S. retail sales rose 1.2 percent in May after an upwardly
revised 0.2 percent gain in April, the Commerce Department said,
as households boosted purchases of automobiles and other goods.
While other U.S. data showed a slight increase in new
applications for unemployment benefits, the number remained in
territory associated with a tightening labor market.
"The retail sales is just another piece of the economic
puzzle and one that investors have been waiting for," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York. "The Fed will definitely get one rate hike under its belt
this year, and another one next year."
European shares rose, with the automobile sector gaining on
upbeat forecast from Daimler while Greek shares
rallied 8.2 percent on renewed expectations of a
resolution to its debt woes.
MSCI's all-country stock index rose 0.11
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.74 percent to 1,560.23.
Stocks on Wall Street rose but remained in a months-long
trading range.
"The choices for a lot of people remain stocks or bonds, and
the resilience of stocks, even as rates have risen at least in
the short run, has given people confidence that it's the better
place of the two to be," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge
fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 57.15 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 18,057.55. The S&P 500 gained 4.69
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,109.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.60 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,086.29.
The dollar rebounded from three weak days, gaining as much
as 1.1 percent against the yen after posting its biggest
single-day drop in six months against the Japanese currency
Wednesday.
The dollar last traded at 123.67 yen, up 0.83 percent
on the day, and was up 0.94 percent against the euro at
$1.1218. The dollar index rose 0.69 percent.
U.S. Treasuries yields neared session lows after comments
from an International Monetary Fund spokesman that raised doubts
that Greece was close to a deal to avert default, spurring
safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was
last at 2.4422 percent, down 10/32 in price. Earlier, the
10-year yield hit a seven-month high of 2.500 percent.
Italian, Irish and Spanish bond yields fell after investors
hunting for bargains following a recent sell-off bought more
than 12 billion euros of debt at auctions in Rome, Dublin and
Madrid.
The rest of the European bond market also rallied as
investors returned to debt as bets on a prolonged period of
deflation were reversed.
Yields on German 10-year bunds, the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 12 basis points to 0.89
percent.
Oil prices declined further due to a stronger dollar and a
gloomy economic forecast by the World Bank, while a bullish
International Energy Agency (IEA) report on global demand failed
to dispel concerns over a supply glut.
Brent crude oil for July shed $1.03 to trade at
$64.67 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $1.02 at $60.41 a
barrel.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)