By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 15 Stock markets around the world
fell on Monday as they felt the ripple effects of the Greek
crisis after the collapse of 11th-hour talks between the
near-bankrupt country and its creditors.
The losses were broad across risky assets such as equities,
though major stock indexes were off their lows of the session.
While crude oil prices fell, the euro recovered from earlier
weakness against the dollar to trade slightly higher.
Gold and silver rose on the day.
Talks on Sunday between Greece and its creditors to bridge
their differences broke up after less than an hour.
European Union officials said Athens had offered no new
concessions to secure the funding it needs, while Athens said it
would not give in to demands for more pension and wage cuts.
Greece must repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund by mid-year.
Greece has already been bailed out twice and many banks have
cut their exposure to the country while euro zone authorities
have put in place mechanisms to limit any knock-on effects from
the crisis.
However, the prospect of default and the possibility of
Athens leaving the euro weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
"The market has had a long time to prepare for (a Greek
default) and has done what it can with what it sees on the
horizon," said Ashwin Bulchandani, head strategist at asset
manager MatlinPatterson in New York.
"But with situations like this, there is always an unknown
factor. Uncertainty freaks the market out."
The all-country MSCI International ACWI Price Index
fell 0.7 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.6 percent, pressured by
losses in bank stocks. The Hang Seng index of top shares
in Hong Kong ended 1.5 percent lower.
U.S. stocks recouped some of their losses in afternoon
trading after a sharp fall on worries about Greece's debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.24 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 17,790.6, the S&P 500 lost 8.94
points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,085.17 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 25.89 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,025.21. The
benchmark S&P earlier fell 1 percent on the day.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of U.S. investor
anxiety, rose 9.9 percent, while a gauge of European stock
market volatility popped 10.2 percent and hit its
highest since January.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after New York manufacturing data
disappointed and on concerns of a Greek default and possible
ejection from the euro zone. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note rose 8/32 in price, pushing the yield
down to 2.3541 percent.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.1 percent
against the U.S. dollar, moving to $1.1280 and recovering from a
low of $1.1188. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.13 percent. The
yen moved less than 0.1 percent against the dollar.
Investors were looking ahead to a meeting of U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers this week, and especially towards their
statement after the two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
Strong U.S. data last week has reinforced expectations that
the central bank is on track to raise interest rates, possibly
as soon as September. Investors will focus on any changes in Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's language at a post-meeting news conference.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.8 percent to $59.49 per
barrel while Brent lost 2.5 percent to $62.30.
Gold rose 0.6 percent on the day while silver
rose 1.3 percent. Copper sank 1.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)