(Updates to the close of U.S. trading)
* Stocks down worldwide, but U.S. ends off session lows
* Euro recovers after earlier weakness vs dollar
* Crude oil falls, gold and silver prices higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 15 Stock markets around the world
fell on Monday, pressured by the collapse of 11th-hour talks
between the near-bankrupt Greece and its creditors, with
investors worried about the possibility the country could
default.
Risky assets like equities and crude oil were widely lower,
though major stock indexes ended off their lows of the session
and the euro recovered from earlier weakness against the dollar
to trade slightly higher.
Talks on Sunday between Greece and its creditors broke up
after less than an hour. European Union officials said Athens
had offered no new concessions to secure the funding it needs,
while Athens said it would not give in to demands for more
pension and wage cuts. Greece must repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8
billion) to the International Monetary Fund by mid-year.
"This market is moving toward the position of an increasing
probability that there is going to be a Greek default," said
Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham
Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"We've never had a country part of the euro currency system
default, so we don't really know what the impacts are going to
be."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.54 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 17,791.3, the S&P 500 lost 9.67
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,084.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.13 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,029.97. The
benchmark S&P earlier fell 1 percent before recouping about half
of that decline in afternoon trading.
The all-country MSCI International ACWI Price Index
fell 0.7 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.6 percent, pressured by
losses in bank stocks. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong
ended 1.5 percent lower. Both European and Asian markets closed
prior to the partial recovery in the United States.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of U.S. investor
anxiety, rose 11.7 percent, while a gauge of European stock
market volatility popped 10.2 percent and hit its
highest since January.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after New York manufacturing data
disappointed and on concerns of a Greek default and possible
ejection from the euro zone. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note rose 7/32 in price, pushing the yield down to
2.3559 percent.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.15 percent
against the U.S. dollar, moving to $1.1284 and recovering from
an earlier low of $1.1188. The U.S. dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.21
percent. The yen was flat against the dollar.
Investors were looking ahead to a meeting of U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers this week, and especially towards their
statement after the two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
Strong U.S. data last week has reinforced expectations that
the central bank is on track to raise interest rates, possibly
as soon as September. Investors will focus on any changes in Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's language at a post-meeting news conference.
U.S. crude futures settled at $59.52 per barrel, down
0.7 percent, while Brent settled down 2 percent at
$62.61.
Gold rose 0.5 percent on the day while silver
rose 1 percent. Copper fell 1.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)