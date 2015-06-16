(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Dollar firm as Fed awaited, euro slips on Greece
* European shares rebound after sharp two-day decline
* U.S. crude rises; gold and silver decline
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 16 The euro fell on Tuesday as it
appeared more likely that debt-stricken Greece would default or
have to leave the single currency, while the U.S. dollar rose at
the start of a meeting by the Federal Reserve.
Stocks mostly rose on the day, with shares in both Europe
and the United States rebounding after a two-day decline, though
the uncertainty surrounding Greece limited gains.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors on Tuesday, accusing them of trying to "humiliate"
Greeks, and he defied a drum beat of warnings that Europe is
preparing for his country to leave the euro. The address was
seen as a sign that Tsipras was unlikely to accept austerity
cuts needed to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within
two weeks.
"The market is still anxious about Greece and would like the
situation to be dealt with one way or another. The
week-after-week uncertainty isn't good for the market," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1240 while the U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent. The yen was flat
against the dollar.
The all-country MSCI International ACWI Price Index
rose 0.2 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.6 percent higher, rebounding
after a decline of 2.4 percent over the previous two sessions.
Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.52 points,
or 0.54 percent, to 17,887.69, the S&P 500 gained 9.3
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,093.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.99 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,051.97. The
S&P 500 is coming off a two-day decline of 1.2 percent.
U.S. investors were also looking for clues regarding the
timing of a rate hike after a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
The central bank is unlikely to raise rates in this meeting but
traders will watch for any hints from Fed Chair Janet Yellen at
a news conference after the meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed has said it remains data-dependent and will raise
rates only when it sees an improvement in the economy.
Second-quarter data pointed to a recovery after a halt in growth
earlier in the year.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
10/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.3200 percent.
In the commodity market, U.S. crude futures rose 0.5
percent to $59.82 per barrel while Brent crude for August
delivery was down 0.4 percent at $63.70 per barrel.
Gold prices fell 0.4 percent while silver lost
0.6 percent. Copper lost 1.1 percent in its second
straight daily decline of more than 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)