(Updates to the close of U.S. trading)
* Dollar firm as Fed awaited, euro slips on Greece
* U.S. and European shares rebound after two-day decline
* U.S. crude rises; gold and silver decline
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 16 The euro fell on Tuesday as it
appeared more likely that debt-stricken Greece would default or
have to leave the single currency, while the U.S. dollar rose at
the start of a two-day meeting by the Federal Reserve.
Stocks mostly rose on the day, with shares in both Europe
and the United States rebounding after a two-day decline, though
investors continued to closely monitor the situation with
Greece. Wall Street stocks were also supported by potential deal
activity in the healthcare space.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors on Tuesday, accusing them of trying to "humiliate"
Greeks, and he defied a drum beat of warnings that Europe is
preparing for his country to leave the euro. The address was
seen as a sign that Tsipras was unlikely to accept austerity
cuts needed to unlock frozen aid and avoid a debt default within
two weeks.
"The market is still anxious about Greece and would like the
situation to be dealt with one way or another. The
week-after-week uncertainty isn't good for the market," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
The euro fell 0.35 percent to $1.1243 while the U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent. The yen was flat
against the dollar.
The all-country MSCI International ACWI Price Index
rose 0.3 percent, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.6 percent higher, rebounding
after a decline of 2.4 percent over the previous two sessions.
Shares in Hong Kong fell 1.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.31 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 17,904.48, the S&P 500 gained 11.86
points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,096.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,055.55. The
S&P 500 is coming off a two-day decline of 1.2 percent.
Wall Street was also lifted after the Wall Street Journal
reported that UnitedHealth was considering buying Cigna
and Aetna. UnitedHealth, a Dow
component, rose 2.2 percent to $121.55.
U.S. investors were also looking for clues regarding the
timing of a rate hike after a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
The central bank is unlikely to raise rates in this meeting but
traders will watch for any hints from Fed Chair Janet Yellen at
a news conference after the meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed has said it remains data-dependent and will raise
rates only when it sees an improvement in the economy.
Second-quarter data pointed to a recovery after a halt in growth
earlier in the year.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
12/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.3111 percent.
In the commodity market, U.S. crude futures rose 0.8
percent to $60.01 per barrel, lifted as a tropical storm moved
ashore in the oil-producing state of Texas. Brent crude
for August delivery was down 0.5 percent at $63.65 per
barrel.
Gold prices fell 0.4 percent while silver lost
0.5 percent. Copper lost 1.1 percent in its second
straight daily decline of more than 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)