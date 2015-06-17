* Greece talks grow acrimonious, caution remains
* Fed says economy can support rate hike by end of year
* Asia markets broadly up, China shares rebound
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 17 The dollar extended losses
against the euro and yen, while U.S. stocks gained in volatile
afternoon trading, after the Federal Reserve indicated there
would be a rate hike by the end of the year.
The U.S. central bank said the economy was likely strong
enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the
year, though it also lowered its expectations for 2015 economic
growth because of a weak start to the year.
The Fed has said that it would first raise rates when it
deems the economy strong enough to handle it. Analysts are torn
on whether the first hike in about 10 years will occur in
September or December.
Investors also continued to watch the uncertain situation in
Greece, fretting about the potential fallout if the country was
unable to avoid a default on IMF loans, which could result in it
leaving the euro or the European Union.
"I haven't figured out whether the rate hike will be in
September or December, but I think September is more likely, and
I would prefer to get it out of the way," said Wayne Kaufman,
chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York.
"People have been expecting a rate hike to come, and the
market is ready for that. At the same time, we're also still
worried about Greece."
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
0.2 percent on the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.26 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 17,934.74, the S&P 500 gained 3
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,099.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.63 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,064.19.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
3/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 2.3272 percent. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.5 percent.
Euro zone finance minister are due to meet on Thursday, but
there was talk of plans being put in place for another emergency
summit over Greece at the weekend. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the
president of Eurogroup finance ministers, said there was a "very
small" chance that a deal would be reached at the meeting.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.5 percent. The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.1314.
In the commodity space, U.S. crude futures fell 0.5
percent to $59.69, while Brent crude fell 0.1 percent to
$63.66 per barrel. Oil trading was volatile after government
data showed a surprise gasoline inventory build last week, even
as production eased.
Gold prices rose 0.2 percent, while silver
rose 0.5 percent. Copper was down 0.1 percent, slightly
building on recent weakness, which saw the metal down more than
1 percent in both Monday's and Tuesday's sessions.
