* Yields fall as Greece nears debt deadline
* Euro slips on Greek debt fears, dollar gains
* Most European stocks rise; Wall St rally stalls
* Oil falls to about $63 a barrel as Greece weighs
(Adds close of European markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 19 The euro fell against other
major currencies, and U.S. Treasury yields and a gauge of global
equity markets also retreated on Friday, as worries that Greece
may soon default on its debt drove investors to safe-haven
assets.
Trading in European markets remained calm as investors hoped
an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders next week will keep
Greece from defaulting later this month on 1.6 billion euros in
debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund.
The subdued reaction to the Greek crisis in recent weeks
supports a notion held by some in the market that the exposure
of Europe's private sector to Greece is minimal. A default or a
Greek exit from the euro zone would have little impact on the
other economies, this belief holds.
Greek shares, which have slumped 17 percent this
year, rose 0.57 percent even though talks collapsed late on
Thursday.
The euro fell 0.04 percent against the dollar, within recent
ranges. Major European stock markets rose, with the exception of
Germany.
But the dollar and Treasury prices rose, a sign some
investors were seeking safety in these assets while Greeks
pulled more than 1 billion euros out of their banks in a single
day, banking sources said on Friday.
"Right now what the market has priced in is a reasonably
positive outcome, one that would delay any default," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy head of U.S. strategy at TD Securities in New
York. "But the markets are still nervous and that's what we're
seeing in Treasuries right now."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
21/32 in price to yield 2.755 percent.
The dollar index was up 0.02 percent after touching
its lowest in a month on Thursday. The dollar was down 0.24
percent against the yen after earlier trading higher.
"Greece remains highly combustible, and that's a recipe for
dollar strength and risk aversion," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street fell, but the key indexes were still
on track for their strongest performance in about two months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.71 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 18,063.13. The S&P 500 slid 5.9
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,115.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 11.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,121.66.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,529.65 but Germany's DAX
fell 0.54 percent.
The main European indexes trimmed gains in late trade as
U.S. stocks reversed some of the previous day's sharp advances
and the expiry of June stock options added to market volatility.
Uncertainty over Greece meant betting on short-term gains or
being long going into weekend was off the table, said Richard
Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures in London.
MSCI's all-country stock index fell 0.12
percent.
Oil fell below $63 a barrel as concern over Greece and a
forecast that U.S. shale oil output would keep growing this year
countered signs of a pickup in demand.
Brent crude for August dropped $1.60 to $62.66,
while U.S. crude for July was down $1.26 at $59.19.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)