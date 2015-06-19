* Yields fall as Greece nears debt deadline
* Euro slips on Greek debt fears, dollar gains
* Most European stocks rise; Wall St rally stalls
* Oil falls to about $63 a barrel as Greece weighs
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 19 Worries that Greece is edging
toward default on its debt drove investors into safe-haven
assets on Friday, pushing the dollar and U.S. Treasury prices up
and causing a gauge of global equity markets to retreat.
Trading in European markets remained calm as investors hoped
an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders next week will keep
Greece from defaulting later this month on 1.6 billion euros in
debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund.
The subdued reaction to the Greek crisis in recent weeks
supports the notion that the exposure of Europe's private sector
to Greece is minimal, and that a default or a Greek exit from
the euro zone would have little impact on the other economies.
Greek shares, which have slumped 17 percent this
year, rose 0.57 percent even though talks collapsed late on
Thursday.
The euro dipped 0.03 percent against the dollar, within
recent ranges. Major European stock markets rose, with the
exception of Germany.
But the dollar and Treasury prices rose, a sign some
investors were seeking safety in these assets. Greeks pulled
more than 1 billion euros out of their banks in a single day,
banking sources said on Friday.
"Right now, what the market has priced in is a reasonably
positive outcome, one that would delay any default," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy head of U.S. strategy at TD Securities in New
York. "But the markets are still nervous and that's what we're
seeing in Treasuries."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
22/32 in price to yield 2.702 percent.
The dollar index was up 0.02 percent after touching
its lowest in a month on Thursday. The dollar was down 0.27
percent against the yen after earlier trading higher.
"Greece remains highly combustible, and that's a recipe for
dollar strength and risk aversion," said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street fell, the key indexes were still on
track for their strongest weekly performance in about two
months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.62 points,
or 0.5 percent, to 18,025.22. The S&P 500 slid 9.06
points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,112.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 14.53 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,118.42.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,529.65 but Germany's DAX
fell 0.54 percent.
The main European indexes trimmed gains in late trade as
U.S. stocks reversed some of the previous day's sharp advances
and the expiry of June stock options added to market volatility.
Uncertainty over Greece meant betting on short-term gains or
being long going into weekend were off the table, said Richard
Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures in London.
MSCI's all-country stock index fell 0.2
percent.
Oil fell to $63 a barrel as concern over Greece and a
forecast that U.S. shale oil output would keep growing this year
countered signs of a pickup in demand.
Brent crude for August slid $1.24 to settle at
$63.02, while U.S. crude for July settled down 84 cents
at $59.61 a barrel.
