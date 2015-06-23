* Greece optimism lifts shares
* Wall Street stocks end slightly higher
* U.S. dollar gains as Fed seen raising rates this year
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 23 Optimism that a deal could
still be at hand to stave off a Greek default lifted European
shares and kept a floor under U.S. stocks on Tuesday, while the
U.S. dollar and bond yields climbed as prospects improved for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
A seven-year high in new U.S. single-family home sales last
month, combined with other data, helped bolster the case for
lifting benchmark U.S. interest rates.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy could be
ready for a first rate hike in September followed by a second
increase in December and that the economy is likely to
strengthen in the second half of the year.
Overseas, Greece presented new proposals on Monday that euro
zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to
unlock aid and avert default and a potential exit from the euro.
But some euro zone leaders cautioned that much work still needed
to be done, and some Greek lawmakers reacted angrily to
concessions offered by Athens.
"The market seems to expect that this will end favorably, or
at least benignly, but I think people need to be nimble right
now as circumstances could change at any time," said Steve
Sosnick, equity-risk manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers
Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The U.S. dollar index was up 1.1 percent, while the
euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350, down nearly 2 percent,
before recovering to $1.11740, off 1.47 percent on the EBS
trading platform.
MSCI's all-country stock index was up 0.03
percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
24.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,144.07, while the S&P 500
gained 1.35 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,124.2.
The Nasdaq Composite added 6.12 points, or 0.12
percent, to 5,160.10, another record close.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
1.1 percent, while Greek stocks jumped 6.1 percent.
Also fueling the rally in Europe were better-than-expected
data on factory and service sector activity in France, Germany
and the euro zone overall.
In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were last down 12/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent,
from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday.
Crude futures rallied about 2 percent, with oil products
rebounding ahead of U.S. inventory data expected to show strong
demand for gasoline.
Brent crude futures rose $1.11 to settle at $64.45 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled at $61.01, up 63 cents.
Gold eased as the euro slid against the dollar and as stock
markets gained. Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at
$1,176.79 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Barani Krishnan in
New York, and Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)