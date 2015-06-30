(Recasts headline to reflect U.S. stocks' gains)
* Euro zone stocks fall further, Wall St holds small gains
* Treasury yields edge lower
* Markets seen volatile until Greek referendum
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 30 Stocks on Wall Street rose in
choppy trade on Tuesday and a global equities gauge ticked up,
while the euro remained under pressure as Greece grappled with a
looming deadline on a debt payment to the IMF.
Greece submitted a new two-year aid proposal to its
creditors, calling for debt restructuring in what seemed like a
last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its impasse with lenders.
Talks between Greece and its creditors broke down over the
weekend, causing Greece to close its banks and impose capital
controls.
Greeks are due to vote in a referendum on Sunday that EU
partners say will amount to a choice between staying in the euro
or leaving.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down any hopes of a
last-minute deal with Greece on Tuesday and said there will be
no new negotiations before the planned referendum.
"Probably the market still has in the back of its mind the
idea this is all a bit of a game and eventually they'll come
with some sort of accommodation to avoid a worst-case scenario,"
said Darren Williams, AllianceBernstein's London-based senior
economist for Western Europe.
"There is a certain complacency," he said, adding that he
expects opinion polls on the Greek referendum vote to keep
markets volatile.
The CBOE Volatility Index rose for a fifth straight
session, its longest streak since mid January.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.27 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 17,670.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.79 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,068.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.28 points, or 0.77
percent, at 4,996.75.
The S&P earlier rose as much as 0.8 percent.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
flat. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were down
1.3 percent each.
The borrowing cost on a key source of overnight loans for
Wall Street jumped as traders competed for a shrinking pool of
cash before quarter end. The interest rate on overnight loans in
the repurchase agreement market was last quoted as high as 0.65
percent, which would be the highest closing level since November
2008.
OIL UP, EURO UNDER PRESSURE
In commodities, oil futures bounced back from three-week
lows but Brent was set to close its second consecutive month of
losses.
"Markets are worried that a Greek debt default could hit
European economic growth and thus fuel demand," said Tamas
Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
Brent was up 2.2 percent at $63.40 a barrel after
falling to $61.35 on Monday, its weakest since June 5. It was
down 3.7 percent for June. U.S. crude gained 1.4 percent
at $59.15. It was set for its first monthly decline in three,
down 2.2 percent.
The euro was last down 0.8 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.1149.
The euro's weakness is "partially the reality that there is
not going to be a (Greek) payment to the IMF," said Jason
Leinwand, managing director at rates, currencies and commodities
derivatives hedge advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New
York.
He said, however, that optimism for a Greek resolution
lingered, given the upcoming referendum.
Treasuries yields edged lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were off 1/32 in price to yield 2.333 percent.
The 30-year bond was unchanged in price and
yielding 3.097 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Richard Leong, Barani Krishnan
and Sam Forgione in New York, additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Dan
Grebler)