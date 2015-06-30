* Wall St ticks up in choppy trade, S&P ends negative for
quarter
* Markets seen volatile until Greek referendum
* Euro near session lows versus U.S. dollar
(Updates to U.S. market close, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 30 Stocks ended slightly higher
on Wall Street in volatile trade on Tuesday and a global
equities gauge was flat, while the euro fell as Greece grappled
with a looming deadline on a debt payment to the IMF.
Markets held on to some chance of resolution even as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel played down any hopes of a last-minute
deal with Greece and said there will be no new negotiations
before a vote planned for Sunday. Greeks face a referendum that
EU partners say will amount to a choice between staying in the
euro or leaving.
Greece submitted a new two-year aid proposal to its
creditors, calling for debt restructuring in what seemed like a
last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its impasse with lenders.
Talks between Greece and its creditors broke down over the
weekend, causing Greece to close its banks and impose capital
controls.
"There is time for a rabbit to be pulled of a hat in respect
to the Greek problem," said Don Townswick, director of equity
strategies at insurance asset manager Conning in Hartford,
Connecticut.
"Everything pointed to a small rebound," he said, after "a
significant amount of uncertainty was priced in with the selloff
yesterday."
Major U.S. indexes closed a negative month on Tuesday,
weighed by the heavy selling on Monday on the heels of the Greek
drama.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
23.16 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,619.51, the S&P 500
gained 5.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,063.12 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 28.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to
4,986.87.
June was the first negative month in three for the major
indexes, with the S&P 500 down for the first quarter in ten. The
Nasdaq continued its quarterly winning streak at 10, the longest
on record.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
flat, and ended 0.3 percent lower for the quarter. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.3 percent on
Tuesday and was off 4.7 percent for the quarter.
The S&P 500 rose as much as 0.8 percent on the day and
briefly traded negative also. Analysts said they expect markets
to remain volatile at least until the Greek referendum.
OIL UP, EURO UNDER PRESSURE
In commodities, oil futures bounced back with both Brent and
U.S. crude closing the quarter with strong gains.
Brent was up 2.2 percent at $63.40 a barrel and
closed down more than 3 percent for June, but added nearly 15
percent in the quarter. U.S. crude gained 1.1 percent at
$59.09 and ended up nearly 24 percent for the quarter.
The euro was last down 0.9 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.1134.
The deadline for the Greek payment to the IMF expires
Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT). However, lingering optimism for
a Greek resolution limited the euro's losses, analysts said.
"There's a little bit more optimism on one, the referendum
will take place coming up on Sunday, and that we are likely to
get a 'yes' vote," said Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy
at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Treasuries yields edged up in yet another choppy market.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were off 6/32 in
price to yield 2.3513 percent.
The 30-year bond fell 13/32 in price to yield
3.1195 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Richard Leong, Barani Krishnan
and Sam Forgione in New York, additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Meredith Mazzilli)