* Markets rally as Greece cedes ground on creditor demands
* Bond prices fall, with ADP jobs data adding to decline
* Euro dips on renewed Greece optimism, strong U.S. data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 1 Global equity markets jumped
and safe-haven bonds fell on Wednesday after Greece's prime
minister signaled he was prepared to accept the bulk of a
bailout offer, while stronger-than-expected data on private U.S.
jobs growth bolstered the dollar.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told international creditors
that Athens could accept the bailout if some conditions were
changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate while Greece
was headed for a referendum on the aid-for-reforms deal.
Major European stock indices surged 2 percent or more, with
Germany's DAX gaining more than 3 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
120.73 points, or 0.69 percent, to 17,740.24. The S&P 500
gained 13.95 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,077.06 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 38.57 points, or 0.77 percent, to
5,025.44.
MSCI's all-country equities world index rose
0.87 percent, while its emerging markets index gained
0.08 percent.
"Investors are taking a collective sigh of relief that an
armageddon type of scenario did not occur with respect to
Greece," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York. "The markets are also rallying from deeply oversold
level."
The price of battered bonds from southern European countries
rose, while safe-haven bonds such as U.S. Treasuries and German
bunds fell. The euro was lower after Greece's default overnight
on its International Monetary Fund loans had weakened the single
currency by about half a percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries note fell 24/32
in price to yield 2.4219 percent. German 10-year Bund yields
were up at 0.829 percent.
Yields on bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Portugal, the
countries most vulnerable to contagion from Greece's debt
crisis, all fell.
The dollar gained on news that U.S. private employers had
ramped up their hiring in June, a further sign of an improving
labor market that adds weight to the notion the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates later this year.
The ADP National Employment Report showed 237,000
private-sector jobs were created last month, handily exceeding
expectations of 218,000 new jobs, according to a Reuters survey
of economists.
The ADP data comes a day before the U.S. Labor Department's
more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Thursday, which
is expected to show 230,000 new jobs were created last month,
down from the 280,000 increase in May.
"There's potential for an upside surprise in payrolls given
the read we got from ADP," said Mark McCormick, currency
strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. "The fundamentals are
supportive of broad dollar strength, particularly angst the
euro. "
The dollar was up 0.56 percent to $1.1073 against the euro
, and the greenback gained 0.52 percent to 123.13 against
the yen.
Oil fell below $63 a barrel after Greece defaulted on its
IMF debt, while U.S. and production by members of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries hit new highs.
Brent crude was down 79 cents at $62.80 a barrel at
1316 GMT. U.S. crude fell $1.26 to $58.21.
"The oil market is being literally flooded with OPEC crude
oil at present," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
