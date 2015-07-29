* Corporate earnings lift U.S., European stocks
* Oil jumps after big U.S. stock drawdown
* Dollar gains as traders await Fed statement
(Adds close of European markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 29 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday, lifted by strong U.S. and European corporate
earnings, as investors awaited a policy statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates,
perhaps as early as September.
The dollar was slightly higher against major currencies
before the U.S. central bank was to conclude a two-day meeting
at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The prevalent view has been that the Fed is ready to end its
near-zero interest rate policy by year-end as the world's
biggest economy has dug out of the global downturn.
The market is looking at stock-specific earnings and is
waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen to indicate a rate move will
likely be sooner rather than later, so policymakers are not
caught off guard and forced to be aggressive, said Ryan Larson,
head of U.S. trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.
"The market at this point should expect nothing less, and if
she says that, they should be no more surprised than they were
yesterday," Larson said. "That's been well telegraphed, and I
think she'll go right down the middle of the road."
With just over half of S&P 500 companies having reported
second-quarter results, 73 percent have been above expectations,
compared with a 70 percent beat rate over the past four
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of General Dynamics hit a record high, gaining
4.7 percent, after the company said it saw a rebound in demand
for its Gulfstream business jets. The shares led a sector-wide
rally for major aerospace stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 98.17 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,728.44. The S&P 500 gained 9.91
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,103.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.61 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,097.82.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.65 percent, while the FTSEurofirst index of leading
European shares closed up 1.02 percent at 1,561.48.
In Europe, carmaker Peugeot reported first-half
net income for the first time in four years, boosting its shares
6 percent. Oil major Total posted higher-than-expected
second-quarter profits.
Merger activity also lifted shares, with Italcementi
surging 49 percent and HeidelbergCement
falling 6 percent after its takeover offer.
The dollar rose 0.21 percent at 123.81 yen, while the
euro was down 0.19 percent at $1.1037.
Higher U.S. Treasuries yields also supported the greenback,
with the two-year yield rising to 0.708 percent. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 12/32 in
price to yield 2.2949 percent
Oil prices reversed early losses and rose after weekly data
showed an unexpectedly large drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed
crude stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels last week,
more than twenty times analysts' expectations for an decrease of
184,000 barrels.
Front-month Brent futures rose 50 cents to $53.80 a
barrel. U.S. crude for September delivery last traded at
$49.08, up $1.10 on the day.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)