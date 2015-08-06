* U.S. still in spotlight over Fed's rate policy
* Emerging market stocks hit two-year low
* Brent hits fresh six-month low, bounces back
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Weak earnings dragged stocks
lower on Thursday and oil fell on continued oversupply concerns,
while Treasuries prices rose ahead of U.S. jobs numbers seen as
key to determine the timing of a rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
Wall Street traded lower, weighed by biotech shares and on a
second day of sharp declines in media companies after Viacom's
revenue miss was linked to viewers increasingly
shifting from cable television to online streaming.
Market participants were looking ahead to U.S. jobs data on
Friday that could give a strong pointer to when the Fed will
raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. The
Fed next meets in mid-September and markets are split between a
September or December hike.
"In a classic risk-off move, investors are selling equities
and buying bonds," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.
"It is this uncertainty around timing that may - in
part - be responsible for the risk aversion we're seeing today."
After the closing bell on Wall Street, the Dow Jones
industrial average fell 120.72 points, or 0.69 percent,
to 17,419.75, the S&P 500 lost 16.28 points, or 0.78
percent, to 2,083.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
83.50 points, or 1.62 percent, to 5,056.44.
Earlier, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 0.8 percent with weak corporate results weighing on shares
of Deutsche Post and Danish enzyme company Novozymes
.
A gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.55
percent. Emerging market stocks slipped to their
lowest in over two years on nervousness about the timing and
scope of a U.S. rate hike and continued weakness in commodity
markets.
Crude futures set multi-month lows after a large drop in
U.S. crude inventories failed to boost prices.
Brent fell as much as 1.4 percent to hit a low of
$48.88 per barrel, its lowest since late January, before inching
up 0.2 percent in late trading. U.S. crude set a day low
of $44.20, not far from the six-year low of $42.05 hit in March.
"Prices are likely to consolidate or weaken further," said
Frankfurt-based Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "The
perception is that oversupply will be there for much longer."
London copper edged up 0.1 percent after gaining as
much as 0.8 percent, still near a six-year low hit earlier this
week.
Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar after only one
Bank of England policymaker voted for higher interest rates at a
meeting in which the central bank said a strong pound and low
oil prices would keep inflation subdued.
Sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.551, having traded as
high as $1.5636.
The euro edged up 0.18 percent versus the greenback
at $1.0924, but the dollar index was on track for a
second straight week of gains, lifted by a batch of economic
data that, overall, has reinforced expectations that the Fed
will raise interest rates next month.
The dollar index hit a 12-year high in March above 100 and
has traded in a tight range between 96 and 98 for more than a
month.
Driving the dollar was the view earlier in the year of the
U.S. as the engine of global growth alongside an expectation of
tighter monetary policy from the Fed according to Michael Arone,
chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors'
U.S. Intermediary Business.
"The U.S. economy is not doing fantastic, and Europe and
Japan are growing a bit better than expected," he said. "I don't
see (the dollar) climbing significantly higher from here."
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on caution ahead of the U.S.
jobs report, while reduced inflation fears also supported
long-dated Treasuries prices.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up
29/32 in price to yield 2.898 percent compared with a yield of
2.943 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes
were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.227 percent,
compared with a yield of 2.268 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Barani
Krishnan, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)