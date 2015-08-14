(Updates prices to afternoon)

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, Aug 14 Equities on world bourses were on track to end the week mostly lower Friday, after China's surprise currency devaluation on Tuesday.

U.S. stock indexes edged up, bond yields were little changed and the U.S. dollar was mixed as the investors pondered the meaning of China's modest devaluation of its currency, now down about 3.0 percent for the week.

"The engineered part of the devaluation seems to be over, but since market forces are meant to play a larger role, the yuan would drift lower," wrote analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman. "What we know is that the (People's Bank of China) will continue to manage the currency closely."

For the week, the MSCI All World Index is down 0.4 percent, on track for its second consecutive weekly decline.

Crude oil prices slumped to the lowest since March 2009 before rebounding. Emerging market currencies slid to historic lows, with the Turkish lira and South African rand in the spotlight, as investors headed for the safety of developed world economies.

The People's Bank of China set its midpoint yuan rate at 6.3975 per dollar before the market opened on Friday, slightly higher than the previous day's close of 6.3990. The yuan also strengthened in spot market trading, changing hands at 6.3908.

"We just need to see if the yuan is going to stay halfway stable over the next few days, then confidence is going to come back," said Markus Huber, senior equity sales trader at Peregrine & Black.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.09 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,462.34, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,089.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,042.51.

European stocks had their worst week in six, falling 2.9 percent, after exporting companies with exposure to China saw their stocks fall after the yuan was devalued.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 0.1 percent Friday. The Euro STOXX 50 traded down 0.7 percent.

Economic growth in the euro zone slowed in the second quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost momentum, held back by an uncertain global outlook that is even weakening investment in powerhouse Germany.

Earlier on Friday, the Greek parliament voted to approve the country's third financial rescue by foreign creditors in five years. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras still faces a confidence vote later this month.

Crude oil futures fell to levels not seen since early 2009 before recovering slightly. U.S. crude oil settled up 27cents at $42.50 a barrel after hitting a new 6 1/2-year low of $41.35 a barrel due to a big increase in U.S. inventories. Brent was down 0.5 percent at $49.00.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 124.27 yen, and rose 0.3 percent against the euro, which fell to $1.1118.

The greenback came under pressure this week as China's devaluation curbed expectations the Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate increase would come as early as its Sept. 16-17 meeting. But strong U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and good industrial production data on Friday backed the view that the Fed was ready to hike.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.20 percent after having fallen to a near four-month low of 2.04 percent on Wednesday. Gold prices were little changed on the day but up 1.7 percent for the week. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and Alistair Smout in London,; Editing by Clive McKeef and Nick Zieminski; To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)