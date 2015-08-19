* Minutes create uncertainty over rate hike timing
* Dollar loses ground; Wall St cuts losses
* Shanghai shares end up after dip of up to 5 pct
* Crude prices resume drop as stockpiles rise unexpectedly
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Fears about China's economy and
falling oil prices kept world equity indexes under pressure on
Wednesday, while the dollar lost ground after minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting left uncertainty over the
timing of an interest rate hike.
In a choppy day on Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes
briefly erased their losses and the dollar weakened further
after minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed concern from
policymakers about lagging inflation and the weak world economy.
The minutes also showed some specific concern about the
slower growth in China, which led some investors to question the
likelihood of a rate hike in September, in what would be the
first increase in nearly a decade.
"It was notable that they did mention China, because
typically Fed minutes address U.S. economic conditions and don't
normally veer off into economic conditions in other countries,"
said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital
Management in Boston.
"It just shows that they are extremely sensitive to the
signs of weakness in global growth, and without the backdrop of
inflation near the 2-percent target, it will be hard to justify,
just on the basis of low unemployment, raising rates."
Energy shares were the biggest drag on Wall Street,
tumbling 2.8 percent, as U.S. oil prices tumbled toward $40 a
barrel on a surprise jump in crude stockpiles.
In another volatile day in Asia, Chinese shares were able to
rebound from a sharp drop to end the session higher, Vietnam's
benchmark VN Index lost 0.4 percent after the central
bank devalued its currency and Japan's Nikkei index
suffered its biggest fall in more than five weeks.
Economic data earlier in the day showed U.S. consumer prices
rose slightly in July and suggested inflation pressures were
stabilizing enough to support a rate hike this year.
European shares closed lower to extend a recent losing
streak over concerns about China's growth and the U.S. inflation
data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 162.61 points,
or 0.93 percent, to 17,348.73, the S&P 500 lost 17.31
points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,079.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 40.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,019.05.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading shares
was 1.9 percent lower. MSCI's all-country world stock
index declined 0.9 percent.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent at 96.38 against a
basket of major currencies after hitting a low of 96.359.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more
than 5 percent early on, but both rallied to finish up more than
1.2 percent as the central bank injected more funds into the
financial system for a second day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.3 percent while its main index of
emerging market shares fell 0.8 percent.
U.S. crude settled down 4.3 percent at $40.80 per
barrel while Brent crude settled down 3.4 percent to
$47.16.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)