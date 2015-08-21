* China factory activity at almost 6-1/2 year low

* Dollar extends losses as safe-haven U.S. debt yields fall

* Oil on longest weekly losing streak in 29 years (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 21 World stock markets tumbled in their worst week of the year on Friday and commodities swung lower as more data pointing to slower growth in China sent investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold.

Emerging market assets took another hammering and oil prices headed toward their longest losing streak in almost 30 years after data showed Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest pace since the 2009 financial crisis.

The dollar fell broadly, dropping to a two-month low against the euro, as the weak Chinese data reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.

Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent and European bourses slipped more than 2 percent in a global rout spurred by a 4-percent decline in Shanghai stocks.

The factory data followed weaker-than-expected data in July, plus turbulent changes in the yuan and a brutal stock market plunge.

"Markets are going to continue to be somewhat disappointed by the implications for Chinese growth," said Michael Kurtz, global head of Equity Strategy at Nomura.

The pan-regional FTSEurofirst fell 2.7 percent to 1,437.61 as traders shrugged off euro zone manufacturing and services data in a third straight day of selling.

MSCI's emerging markets index was at its weakest in four years, while its all-country world stock index fell 1.64 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 249 points, or 1.47 percent, to 16,741.69. The S&P 500 slid 31.51 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,004.22 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 92.54 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,784.95.

Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors in New York, said it was hard to say what was behind the selloff.

"There's no shortage of things people can cite, from the movement in currencies, to the weakness in commodities and fears about China," Lee said. "But at the end of the day if people are trying to take down risk, then it's going to make sense for them to sell their exposure in equities as well."

Oil resumed its downward trend. U.S. crude was at a more than 6-year low, on track for its eighth straight weekly decline down 2.52 percent to $40.28 a barrel. Brent fell 2.57 percent to $45.42 a barrel.

Oil's run of weekly losses is its worst since 1986, when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ramped up production and sent it as low as $10 a barrel.

The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy for China demand, slid to $0.7285 at one point and was last trading at $0.7330, down 0.08 percent.

The Malaysian ringgit hit a pre-peg 17-year low and South Korea's won fell again to take its losses to 1.8 percent against the dollar this week.

"The perfect storm that has enveloped EM local markets looks set to continue," Barclays analysts said in a note.

Gold, seen as a good asset in difficult times, rose to its highest level in more than a month.

Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries slipped further, with the benchmark 10-year note falling to 2.0609 percent.

Lower Treasury yields and the stronger euro weighed on the dollar. The greenback traded at 122.20 yen, the lowest in more than five weeks. Against the euro, the dollar fell 0.85 percent to $1.1336. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)