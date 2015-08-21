* China factory activity at almost 6-1/2 year low
* Dollar extends losses as safe-haven U.S. debt yields fall
* Oil on longest weekly losing streak in 29 years
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 21 World stock markets tumbled in
their worst week of the year on Friday and commodities swung
lower as more data pointing to slower growth in China sent
investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold.
Emerging market assets took another hammering and oil prices
headed toward their longest losing streak in almost 30 years
after data showed Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest
pace since the 2009 financial crisis.
The dollar fell broadly, dropping to a two-month low against
the euro, as the weak Chinese data reduced expectations the
Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.
Stocks on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent and European
bourses slipped more than 2 percent in a global rout spurred by
a 4-percent decline in Shanghai stocks.
The factory data followed weaker-than-expected data in July,
plus turbulent changes in the yuan and a brutal stock
market plunge.
"Markets are going to continue to be somewhat disappointed
by the implications for Chinese growth," said Michael Kurtz,
global head of Equity Strategy at Nomura.
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst fell 2.7 percent to
1,437.61 as traders shrugged off euro zone manufacturing and
services data in a third straight day of selling.
MSCI's emerging markets index was at its weakest
in four years, while its all-country world stock index
fell 1.64 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 249 points, or
1.47 percent, to 16,741.69. The S&P 500 slid 31.51
points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,004.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 92.54 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,784.95.
Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors in
New York, said it was hard to say what was behind the selloff.
"There's no shortage of things people can cite, from the
movement in currencies, to the weakness in commodities and fears
about China," Lee said. "But at the end of the day if people are
trying to take down risk, then it's going to make sense for them
to sell their exposure in equities as well."
Oil resumed its downward trend. U.S. crude was at a
more than 6-year low, on track for its eighth straight weekly
decline down 2.52 percent to $40.28 a barrel. Brent fell
2.57 percent to $45.42 a barrel.
Oil's run of weekly losses is its worst since 1986, when the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ramped up
production and sent it as low as $10 a barrel.
The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy
for China demand, slid to $0.7285 at one point and was last
trading at $0.7330, down 0.08 percent.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a pre-peg 17-year low and
South Korea's won fell again to take its losses to
1.8 percent against the dollar this week.
"The perfect storm that has enveloped EM local markets looks
set to continue," Barclays analysts said in a note.
Gold, seen as a good asset in difficult times, rose
to its highest level in more than a month.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries slipped further, with
the benchmark 10-year note falling to 2.0609
percent.
Lower Treasury yields and the stronger euro weighed on the
dollar. The greenback traded at 122.20 yen, the lowest in
more than five weeks. Against the euro, the dollar fell
0.85 percent to $1.1336.
