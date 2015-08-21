* U.S. stocks see biggest weekly drop since Sept 2011
* Crude oil on longest weekly losing streak in 29 years
* U.S. dollar extends losses as Fed rate rise doubts grow
* China factory activity at almost 6-1/2-year low
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 21 World stock markets tumbled
and commodity prices slid further on Friday after new data
provided further evidence of slowing economic growth in China,
sending investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold.
Crude oil prices fell again, posting their longest weekly
losing streak in nearly 30 years, and emerging market stocks,
bonds and currencies were all lower, with slowing Chinese growth
reducing demand for commodities from developing countries.
China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in
more than six years August, according to a survey from private
data vendor Caixin/Markit.
World markets had already been on edge after China's
surprise devaluation of the yuan last week and a more
than 30 percent fall in its stock markets since mid-year.
The U.S. dollar fell also, dropping to a two-month low
against the euro, as the Chinese data and falling commodity
prices eroded expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S.
interest rates next month.
"The Fed is in an extremely awkward situation right now,"
Robbert van Batenburg, director of flow strategy at Societe
Generale. "You have across-the-board competitive currency
devaluations that will invoke the deflationary monster here in
the U.S."
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell more than 2.0
percent in a global rout spurred by a 4.9 percent decline in
Shanghai stocks. Major European stock indices have now
fallen more than 10 percent from their peak.
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst fell 3.4 percent to
1,427.13, its worst day since November 2011, as traders shrugged
off euro zone manufacturing and services data in a third
straight day of selling.
MSCI's emerging markets index was at its weakest
in four years, off 2.17 percent, while the firm's all-country
world stock index fell 1.99 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 431.19 points,
or 2.54 percent, to 16,559.5. The S&P 500 slid 53.12
points, or 2.61 percent, to 1,982.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 143.24 points, or 2.94 percent, to 4,734.25.
Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors in
New York, said it was hard to say what was behind the sell-off
but a bottom may be close at hand.
"There's no shortage of things people can cite, from the
movement in currencies, to the weakness in commodities and fears
about China," Lee said. "But at the end of the day if people are
trying to take down risk, then it's going to make sense for them
to sell their exposure in equities as well."
OIL AND EMERGING MARKETS HIT
Crude oil fell again as oversupply from Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries countries in particular continues
to overwhelm slowing demand. U.S. crude was at a more
than 6-year low as it posted an eighth straight weekly decline.
The U.S. benchmark traded briefly below the key
psychological level of $40, before settling down 87 cents at
$40.45 a barrel. Brent fell $1.16 to settle at $45.46 a
barrel.
Oil's run of weekly losses is its worst since 1986.
Emerging market currencies in the Americas tracked Asian
markets lower, with the Colombian and Mexican pesos
, as well as Brazil's real <BRBY BRL=> falling more than
1.0 percent against the dollar.
Earlier in Asia, the Malaysian ringgit hit a pre-peg
17-year low and South Korea's won took its losses to
1.8 percent against the dollar this week.
Gold, seen as a good asset in difficult times, rose
to its highest level in more than a month. Gold was up 0.47
percent at $1,158.60 an ounce.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries slipped further, with
the benchmark 10-year note rising 10/32 in price,
pushing its yield down to 2.0487 percent.
Lower Treasury yields and the stronger euro weighed on the
dollar. The greenback traded at 122.17 yen, the lowest in
more than five weeks. Against the euro, the dollar fell
1.0 percent to $1.1356.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Clive
McKeef)