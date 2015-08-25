(Updates with market commentary, European equities close)
* Market rebounds on cut in China rates, reserve
requirements
* European shares close up 4.4 percent
* U.S. stocks trim gains, dollar rises, oil rebounds
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Markets rebounded on Tuesday
with world stocks, oil prices and bond yields all rising after
China cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirements in a
bid to kick-start its wavering economic growth.
But while the S&P 500 rose as much as 2.9 percent during
Tuesday's session, trading was volatile and its gains had
receded to just a 1.3 percent in late afternoon trading.
The dollar turned around Tuesday to rise 1.2 percent against
a basket of major currencies as the stimulus boost to
China economy renewed focus on U.S. economic data and a
potential Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
Global markets had been pummeled on Monday after Chinese
shares fell almost 9 percent, prompting investor calls for
remedial action from authorities that grew louder overnight
after the Shanghai Composite Index slumped.
Monday's selloff was U.S. equities' steepest in four years,
and put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes in correction
territory, topping off its fifth day in a row of declines.
"Spinning a pot on a potter's wheel when it gets out of
balance, it starts spinning a lot," said Brian Battle, director
of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
"This is all price discovery. We had a panic yesterday. As
people get back in the market they're questioning what
everything is worth. I don't think it's any one thing. What's
most important is where its going to close. I think we'll have a
really underwhelming close."
Economists said Tuesday's response - a 25 basis point cut in
key rates and 50 bps off the reserve requirement rate for large
commercial banks - sent a clear signal that Beijing, which has
stepped in several times this year to keep China's growth on
track, was still willing to intervene.
But while investors showed relief, they were cautious about
China's economic outlook and how long it would take for its
moves to stimulate growth, said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"Investors are understanding that things aren't terrible but
things aren't going to materially improve in the short term with
the actions taken in China. It takes a long time to borrow
money, to come up with plans, to build things," said Forrest.
At 2:16 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 202.6 points, or 1.28 percent, to 16,073.95, the S&P 500
gained 22.58 points, or 1.19 percent, to 1,915.79 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 88.20 points, or 1.95 percent, to
4,614.44.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index, at 30.98, was still
elevated, indicating lingering uncertainty, but it was far below
the previous day's high of 53.3, which was the highest level
since January 2009.
With the previous day's rush for safety reversed, U.S.
Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday.
MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index was up 2.2
percent - on track for its biggest jump in just over two years
after seven days of back-to-back falls.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
4.4 percent in its biggest one day gain in almost four years,
recouping much of the previous day's loss when around 450
billion euros ($520 billion) was wiped off the FTSEurofirst
300's value.
Crude oil and metals markets also responded to Beijing's
move as China is one of the world's biggest commodities
consumers.
U.S. crude futures settled up 2.8 percent at $39.31
per barrel, while Brent rose 1.4 percent to $43.27.
But global oversupply and worries over the severity of the
slowdown in China kept oil prices near the 6-1/2-year lows they
fell to on Monday, when the market slumped 6 percent.
Copper, often considered a proxy for global economic
activity, rose 2.1 percent.
In China, where market volatility has been at its most
extreme, the central bank's policy move - coming after a shock
devaluation of the yuan two weeks ago - drew a
guarded reaction.
"This is a big-bang move ... Frankly (it) shows a bit of
panic in my mind," said Andrew Polk, resident economist at the
Conference Board in Beijing.
