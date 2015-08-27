* Markets boosted by strong U.S. data, comments from Fed's
Dudley
* Eyes on central banker meeting in Jackson Hole
* Wall St up; European, Asian markets close higher
* Crude oil sees sharp rebound on news of diminished
supplies
(Updates prices to afternoon, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Stock around the world rallied
on Thursday, shaking off a slump related to China growth fears,
as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor sentiment and
crude oil rebounded sharply.
All three major U.S. indexes were up less than 1 percent in
afternoon trade, trimming earlier gains, following share
rebounds in China and Europe. Increased appetite for risk sent
government bond prices and the Japanese yen down Wednesday while
the dollar advanced.
Annual U.S. gross domestic product growth was revised to 3.7
percent from the 2.3 percent rate reported last month and last
week's jobless claims fell more than expected.
The data came after New York Fed President William Dudley
had said Wednesday that arguments for a September rate increase
"seem less compelling" than only weeks ago, given the threat
posed to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.
On top of these factors investor nerves in China and Europe
were helped overnight by Wall Street's Wednesday rally, as well
as strong lending data from Europe, according to John Canally,
Chief Economic Strategist for LPL Financial.
"The Chinese market went up overnight for the first time in
several days and our GDP reminded everybody that the U.S.
economy is not going into a recession," said Canally.
"People are just taking a second look at what caused the 10
percent correction in the first place. Not only is the Chinese
market not connected to the global economy. It's not connected
to the Chinese economy."
Markets around the world plunged earlier in the week as a
slump in Shanghai shares fueled worries over China's economic
health. While Beijing moved to ease policy late on Tuesday,
stocks still ended weak that day, but Wall Street staged a
strong comeback late Wednesday and its biggest daily gain in
four years helped to calm investor nerves overseas.
At 3:06 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
67.74 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,353.25, the S&P 500
gained 10.85 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,951.36 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 32.24 points, or 0.69 percent, to
4,729.78.
In Europe the FTSEuroFirst index of leading
European companies had closed up 3.6 percent. Germany's DAX
, France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100
also climbed more than 3 percent.
The two main Chinese indices surged 5.3 percent and
5.9 percent on Thursday, losing streak that had sent
tremors around global financial markets.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell with most yields rising to
one-week highs after the government upgraded its reading on
second-quarter economic growth.
Dudley's comments came amid alarming market volatility as
investors watch an annual meeting of the world's top central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues on how the turmoil
may shake up policy plans.
Emerging markets stocks rebounded with MSCI's benchmark
emerging market stocks index up 3 percent.
The dollar advanced for a third consecutive session
bolstered by gains in global equities as well as the U.S. data.
The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.6
percent Thursday afternoon.
Crude oil rocketed more than 10 percent posting its biggest
one-day rally since 2009 as recovering equity markets and news
of diminished crude supplies set off a short-covering surge by
bearish traders.
U.S. crude futures settled up 10.3 percent at $42.56
a barrel. The contracts had slumped to a 6 1/2-year low on
Monday, dogged by a supply glut and China worries. Brent
settled up 10.3 percent to $47.56.
Oil pared gains a little after settlement but U.S. crude and
Brent futures were still up more than 8 percent late afternoon.
Copper was up about 3.8 percent, moving further away
from Monday's six-year low.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Lisa Twaronite
in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King and Nick Zieminski; To read
Reuters Global Investing Blog click here;
for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)