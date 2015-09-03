* S&P 500 up slightly after paring sharp early gains
* Euro falls on euro zone outlook
* U.S. jobs data for August due on Friday
(Repeats with no changes to headline, text)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Stocks edged higher on Wall
Street in another volatile session on Thursday while the euro
fell 1 percent on a darkening euro zone outlook as investors
grew cautious ahead of the closely watched U.S. monthly jobs
report.
Global stock markets rallied earlier following a pledge from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to beef up or
prolong the bank's economic stimulus if necessary.
The comments came as the bank cut its inflation and growth
forecasts for the euro zone and weighed on the euro.
Nervousness ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's monthly
jobs report on Friday and what it may mean for the Federal
Reserve's interest rate outlook caused stock investors to trim
gains in late trade.
The U.S. central bank, which meets on Sept. 16-17, has said
it will raise rates when it sees a sustained economic recovery.
While the U.S. labor market has strengthened, inflation remains
below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Investors also remain on edge after recent market turmoil
sparked by concerns over slowing growth in China and its
potential impact on the global economy.
"After a waterfall decline like we had over a week ago, you
can have violent moves both up and down. That's a little of what
we're seeing now as well as positioning in advance of not just
the jobs number tomorrow, but a long weekend where we will be
digesting the jobs number and whatever else we get over the
weekend," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.38 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 16,374.76, while the benchmark S&P 500
gained 2.27 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,951.13. The
Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.48 points, or 0.35 percent,
to 4,733.50.
U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday.
MSCI's all-country stock index rose 0.5
percent, while the FTSEuroFirst leading index of 300
shares closed up 2.4 percent. Germany's DAX shot up 2.7 percent
.
Economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in
July to its lowest level in five months as exports rose broadly
also helped U.S. stocks in early trading.
Other reports showed activity in the global manufacturing
and service sectors expanded in August at the same pace as in
July, with both the United States and euro zone doing better
than Asia.
China's stock markets, the root of much of the global
volatility in recent weeks, were closed on Thursday for the
start of a two-day holiday.
The euro fell, surrendering most of the solid gains it
notched against the dollar since China devalued its yuan
currency last month.
During Draghi's news conference, the euro dropped 1.4
percent against the dollar to touch a two-week low of $1.1108.
It was last off 0.90 percent at $1.1122
The euro zone currency had earlier this week touched a high
of $1.1332 as investors spooked by China's market turmoil moved
heavily into the euro and yen.
OIL, U.S. BONDS RISE; GOLD FALLS
Oil prices inched higher in seesaw trade, following the
gains in equities for a second straight day despite a weekly
build in U.S. crude inventories.
Brent's front-month contract, settled up 18 cents at
$50.68 a barrel. U.S. crude's front-month contract gained
50 cents, settling at $46.75.
Treasury debt prices rose after the dovish outlook from the
ECB made safe-haven U.S. government debt more attractive, but
caution ahead of Friday's U.S. employment report limited gains.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent.
Gold fell as the dollar jumped against the euro. Spot gold
slid as much as 1.1 percent to a session low of $1,121.35
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Michael Connor in New York; editing by
Dan Grebler, Chizu Nomiyama and G Crosse)