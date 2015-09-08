* U.S. share indexes up over 2 percent

* Top European stocks index ends up over 1 percent

* China numbers contrast with forecast-beating Germany

* Brent crude prices rise on strength in stock markets (Adds close of European bond, stock markets, oil settlement prices)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Stock markets worldwide rallied on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus measures in China and on strong German trade data, while Brent crude oil prices also rose.

China's imports shrank far more than expected in August, falling for the 10th straight month, though exports fell less than expected. Analysts said the imports data could lead to further policy easing from the Chinese government in coming months.

Those hopes boosted U.S. shares, while data showing Germany saw imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in July underpinned gains in European stocks. Germany's benchmark DAX share index ended up 1.6 percent.

A late bounce in Chinese stocks, which pushed the Shanghai Composite Index up 2.9 percent after earlier declines, also supported European shares.

"With volatility having receded somewhat during the past few days it appears that investors have been reassessing the potential negative fallout from the slowdown in China," said Markus Huber, a senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.

Brent crude prices rose as strength in stock markets helped the global oil benchmark recoup the bulk of its loss in the previous session.

Brent crude settled up $1.89, or 3.97 percent, at $49.52 a barrel. U.S. crude, meanwhile, settled down 11 cents, or 0.24 percent, at $45.94 per barrel.

MSCI's all-country world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 6.26 points or 1.63 percent, to 390.91.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 363.55 points, or 2.26 percent, at 16,465.93. The S&P 500 was up 42.69 points, or 2.22 percent, at 1,963.91. The Nasdaq Composite was up 111.52 points, or 2.38 percent, at 4,795.44.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.16 percent at 1,415.58.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the possibility of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 17/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent late Friday.

The renewed risk appetite led the dollar to gain against the safe-haven yen, but the greenback still inched lower against the euro. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.24 percent .

"The market is trading more risk-on across the board," said BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.

Spot gold prices were last up $2.43 or 0.22 percent, to $1,121.53 an ounce. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)