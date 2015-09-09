(Updates to early afternoon, changes prices)
* Europe shares follow Asia higher, Tokyo up 7.7 percent
* Wall Street gives up gains
* Dollar strengthens against yen, euro
* German debt auction uncovered, U.S. sale eyed
* Oil dips on oversupply, gold steady
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday, led by an 8-percent surge in Japanese stocks, helping
lift the dollar as the prospect of more economic stimulus out of
Asia soothed investors rattled by recent market turmoil.
An early rally on Wall Street faded, leaving major U.S.
averages in negative territory in the afternoon. As the equity
market declined, U.S. debt prices rebounded after an auction of
$21 billion in 10-year notes.
Oil prices gave up early gains, beset by ongoing concerns
about oversupply.
The biggest equity move was in Japan, where signals from
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan will cut corporate taxes
pushed the Nikkei 225 stock index up 7.7 percent, its
biggest one-day rise since October 2008.
China's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second
day.
The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher and
the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong Kong's
Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent. China's shares rallied
Tuesday on investor expectations that Beijing will add more
stimulus to bolster slowing growth.
Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management
in Sydney, described Wednesday's stock rally as a "speculative
bounce."
"The market will remain susceptible to a return of
negativity until we see signs of some improvement in the
original causes of weakness, which were predominantly Chinese
growth concerns," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.81 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 16,393.87, the S&P 500 lost 10.82
points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,958.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,798.21.
European shares followed Asia higher. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.4 percent.
Investors' increased appetite for risk saw the dollar firm
against the safe-haven yen and the euro. The single European
currency was down 0.2 percent at $1.1176 while the yen
was 0.9 percent weaker at 120.81 per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent.
German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points
to 0.70 percent. Germany sold 3.2 billion euros of the paper at
an average yield of 0.69 percent, attracting bids worth less
than the 4 billion on offer.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.19
percent, with a slight loss of 2/32 in price.
Benchmark Brent crude was down 3 percent at $48.06 a
barrel. U.S. crude fell 2.8 percent to $44.63 a barrel.
Copper hit a seven-week high above $5,400 a tonne
and was lately traded at $5356.50 a tonne. Gold fell to
$1,106 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Libby George in
London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski)