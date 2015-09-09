(Adds dropped word "fell" to first sentence)
* Europe shares follow Asia higher, Tokyo up 7.7 percent
* Wall Street gives up gains as Apple, energy weigh
* Greenback sheds gains as stocks fall; copper jumps
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
weighed down by a slide in Apple's share price and weakness in
the energy sector, though European and major Asian bourses
earlier ended higher.
Oil prices ended sharply lower, pressured by ongoing
concerns about oversupply and bets that demand may slow with
global economic growth.
"Investors are still looking for policy developments out of
China, and also wary of what might come out of the Fed next
week," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.45 percent,
to 16,253.57, while the S&P 500 lost 1.39 percent to
1,942.04 and the Nasdaq Composite ended down 1.15
percent at 4,756.53.
Shares of Apple ended down 1.9 percent at $110.15
in heavy trading, after its latest product launch failed to meet
expectations.
U.S. energy stocks led declines among S&P 500 index
stocks, falling 1.9 percent as U.S. oil prices fell 3.9
percent. Chevron CVX.N was down 2.5 percent at $74.92.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.4
percent and the JP Morgan world equity index
gained 0.3 percent.
Earlier Wednesday major stock markets had rallied on
expectation of increased government support from China and the
possibility that Japan will cut corporate taxes.
Japan's Nikkei earlier soared 7.7 percent, its biggest
single-day gain since October 2008, galvanized by hopes of
corporate tax cuts.
China's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second
day.
Investors' increased appetite for risk overseas saw the U.S.
dollar firm against the safe-haven yen and the euro, but the
greenback's gains were lost as Wall Street stocks reversed
course.
The euro was little changed against the U.S. currency
at $1.1206 while the yen was also near flat at 120.47 per
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was nearly flat.
Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 4.3 percent at
$47.41 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 4 percent to $44.11 per
barrel.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.1953
percent, with a slight loss of less than 1/32 in price.
Copper hit a seven-week high above $5,400 a tonne on
the back of the Chinese stimulus news and was recently up 0.4
percent at $5,365 a tonne.
Gold fell 1.4 percent, the most in seven weeks, to
$1,106 an ounce -the lowest in nearly a month.
