By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Stocks rose sharply on Wall
Street and Europe on Tuesday, supported by growing U.S. retail
sales, though caution remained ahead of a possible rate increase
by the U.S. central bank later in the week, which would be its
first in nearly a decade.
The U.S. dollar index advanced the most in two weeks,
while U.S. oil jumped more than 1 percent despite a burst
of selling after the White House said it would not support a
bill to end the ban on crude exports.
Worries about slowing Chinese and global growth and the
prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs have weighed on markets
for weeks. However, some expect the Fed to hike rates as a
confirmation that the U.S. economy no longer needs supportive
measures from the central bank.
Recent data points to "enough downside risks to the outlook
for the Fed to justify waiting until October to hike," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"I expect the Fed will stay pat on rates on Thursday, but
signal that there will be a press conference after each meeting
going forward to put every meeting in play for a hike."
Such a move will shift focus to the October meeting of Fed
policymakers, with talk so far having been about the September
or December meetings as key for a possible change in policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 270.95 points,
or 1.66 percent, to 16,641.91, the S&P 500 gained 29.91
points, or 1.53 percent, to 1,982.94 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 66.02 points, or 1.37 percent, to 4,871.78.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.85 percent and MSCI's gauge of major equity markets globally
gained 0.8 percent.
Overnight, Shanghai stocks fell 3.55 percent as
growth concerns in the world's second-largest economy linger.
RISK ON, FOR NOW
The Commerce Department said U.S. consumer spending grew at
a fairly healthy pace over the past two months, but factory
production slipped in August, providing the Fed a mixed economic
picture before its policymakers meet this week.
Trading in U.S. Treasuries was thin ahead of the Fed
meeting, but prices in the long end of the curve stumbled after
the retail sales data and as risk appetite rose.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down
2-9/32 in price to yield 3.064 percent, from a yield of 2.946
percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last down 29/32 in price to yield 2.283
percent, from a yield of 2.18 percent late Monday.
The yen, traditionally investors' safe haven of
choice in times of turbulence, fell 0.2 percent after rising as
much as 0.7 percent earlier. The Bank of Japan held policy
steady at the end of a two-day meeting.
The euro gave up about 0.4 percent against the greenback at
$1.1273. The dollar index gained 0.36 percent, the most
for any day since Sept. 3.
U.S. crude futures prices rose 1.5 percent to $44.64
a barrel while Brent was little changed at $46.31.
Copper gained 0.5 percent to $5,335 a tonne.
