By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. blue-chip stocks fell in
volatile trading on Thursday while bond prices jumped after the
Federal Reserve decided to hold U.S. interest rates near zero on
concerns about global weakness but left the door open for a rate
increase later this year.
The dollar posted its biggest one-day loss in a month
against a basket of currencies as the U.S. central bank
refrained after a two-day policy meeting from further spooking
investors already fretting about China's slowing economy hurting
the rest of the world.
"Given the global headwinds, the last thing we need right
now was a hike in rates and any kind of hawkish projections,"
said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at DriveWealth in
Chatham, New Jersey.
A weaker greenback briefly lifted oil futures but they
quickly turned negative on renewed worries about global demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 65.21
points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,674.74, the S&P 500 closed
5.11 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 1,990.2 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished down 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to
4,893.95.
"Recent global economic and financial developments may
restrain economic activity somewhat and are likely to put
further downward pressure on inflation in the near term," the
Fed said in its policy statement after the meeting. It added the
risks to the U.S. economy remained nearly balanced but that it
was "monitoring developments abroad."
The Fed dialled back its outlook on how fast it would raise
rates after its first hike, while some analysts interpreted
Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at her press conference following
the meeting that she was not strongly committed to hiking rates
by year-end.
"There's nothing she said at all that was hawkish. The
downside is still their (the Fed's) worry," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Interest rates futures implied traders now see a 49 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike at its December meeting, down from 67
percent earlier Thursday.
The likelihood the Fed might not begin to normalize rates
until 2016 raised concerns about the profitability of banks,
spurring weakness in financial stocks which dragged down the
broader stock market, analysts said.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, erased earlier gains to end little changed
at 398.77.
Before the Fed's rate decision, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index finished down 0.2 percent at
1,424.70. Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei index ended up 1.4
percent.
The Fed's willingness to leave rates near zero longer than
some traders had previously thought spurred a flood of buying in
Treasuries.
Two-year Treasuries rose 8/32 in price for a
yield of 0.686 percent, down 12.5 basis points from late
Wednesday. It was the steepest one-day decline since March 2009,
according to Reuters data.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 1.1 percent, to 94.420.
Brent crude settled down 67 cents or 1.35 percent,
at $49.08 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 25 cents, or
0.53 percent, at $46.90.
Spot gold rose $12.36 or 1.10 percent, to $1,131.51
an ounce.
