* Glencore slides 30 percent, underscores commodity concern
* Copper drops back under $5,000 a tonne
* Fed's Dudley says rate hike could come in October
(Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Global equity markets and
commodities slumped on Monday, pulled lower by worry over the
economic health of China and other big emerging markets in a
week filled with key economic data.
An 8.8 percent drop in Chinese industrial firms' profits and
a plunge of nearly 30 percent in miner Glencore's
London-traded shares sparked the latest round of worry, sending
copper back below $5,000 a tonne.
Market participants have been cautious ahead of a week of
key economic data, including euro zone inflation on Wednesday,
Chinese industrial and service sector PMIs on Thursday and U.S.
jobs figures on Friday.
In addition, a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are
scheduled to speak, including Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley added to
expectations of an early rate increase, suggesting the central
bank could pull the trigger as soon as in October.
"Regardless of what the Fed does, we're being set up for
more volatility in the fourth quarter," said Mohannad Aama,
managing director at Beam Capital Management LLC in New York.
"You have increasing fears about a global slowdown and the
economic reports out of China have only increased those fears."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 312.78 points,
or 1.92 percent, to 16,001.89, the S&P 500 lost 49.57
points, or 2.57 percent, to 1,881.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 142.53 points, or 3.04 percent, to 4,543.97.
The S&P 500's fall was its biggest daily percentage drop
since Sept. 1.
Along with data that may shed more light on China's economic
health, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls release will be watched
for clues on whether rates might rise this year.
The Fed recently delayed a widely anticipated rate hike on
concerns over sluggish Chinese growth and market volatility.
Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending grew briskly in
August and a key measure of inflation firmed a bit, signs of
strength in America's domestic economy that could lead the
Federal Reserve to tighten policy despite weakness abroad.
The flash reading of annual euro zone inflation is due on
Wednesday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a zero reading in
September. A slip into negative territory would fuel speculation
about more European Central Bank stimulus, six months after the
central bank began a massive asset-purchase program.
The FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading European
shares closed down 2.2 percent. MSCI's all-country world index
dropped 2.1 percent after hitting its lowest
level since October 2013.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 20/32 in
price to yield 2.0967 percent as global concerns reduced
investor appetite for risk and increased demand for safe-haven
U.S. bonds.
Commodities markets were also pressured, and U.S. crude oil
futures settled down 2.8 percent to $44.43 a barrel while
Brent crude settled off 2.6 percent to $47.34 a barrel
as worries about the global economy outweighed an increase in
U.S. investors' crude holdings.
Emerging markets remained a key pressure point due to fears
that U.S. interest rates could soon start heading higher even as
global growth is tepid and commodities markets battered. MSCI's
emerging market index fell 1.3 percent.
