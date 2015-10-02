* U.S. stocks erase early gains and move higher
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Bond prices jumped on Friday
after a weak U.S. employment report increased worry about
slowing global growth, while U.S. and European equities were
able to rebound from earlier declines and rise modestly.
The economy created 142,000 jobs in September, well short of
the 203,000 forecast, and August numbers were revised sharply
lower to show only 136,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department said.
Bond prices jumped, with benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
falling to their lowest level in slightly over 5 months. The
10-year U.S. Treasury note was last up 12/32 in
price to yield 2.0016 percent.
U.S. stocks managed to rebound from sharp declines, buoyed
by gains in the beaten down energy and materials sector.
"The equity markets have already priced in a lot of weakness
and the U.S. economy is still on track for a sustainable
expansion despite the fact we had a soft ending to the third
quarter," said Jeremy Zirin, head of investment strategy at UBS
Wealth Management Americas.
"Investors should not extrapolate the weak payroll print we
had over the past one or two months into the future."
Years of cheap central bank cash after the 2007-2008
financial crisis have supported asset prices, but recent signs
of a slowdown in global economic growth, and the Fed's decision
last month to postpone raising interest rates, have spooked
investors betting on a return to more normal policy.
The weak jobs report likely pushes out the timeline for the
Fed to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade. Fed funds futures implied traders see nearly no chance
the U.S. central bank would end its near-zero rate policy in
October, according to CME Group's FedWatch program, with
a hike likely to occur in March 2016.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.05 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 16,341.06, the S&P 500 gained 8.12
points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,931.94 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.63 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,651.71.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 also erased early
gains, buoyed by utility stocks, and closed down 0.4 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.4
percent.
The U.S. dollar index of major currencies which had
advanced before the employment report was down 0.4 percent to
95.839 after hitting a two-week low of 95.218.
In contrast, gold prices reversed course and climbed more
than 2.0 percent to last trade at $1,139.06 an ounce, on track
for the biggest percentage gain in a week. They had fallen to a
two-week low before the report. Silver advanced 5
percent, its biggest percentage gain since December, to $15.18
an ounce.
Concerns about U.S. monetary policy and a slowdown in
emerging markets led by China have hit commodities markets and
related stocks, like Glencore, this week and ramped up
volatility.
After earlier declines, copper also moved higher and
was up 1.1 percent to $5,150 per tonne, as the increased
possibility the Fed will hold off on a rate hike tempered growth
worries.
U.S. crude gained 1.7 percent to $45.48 per barrel.
Brent advanced 0.9 percent to $48.10 after a report
showing the fifth weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count added
to signs of falling production in the world's top oil consumer.
