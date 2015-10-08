* Dow, S&P 500 add to gains after Fed minutes
* Dollar extends decline, oil gains
(Updates to after release of Fed minutes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 8 World stock indexes edged higher
on Thursday following the release of minutes from the last
Federal Reserve meeting, while the dollar extended declines.
The minutes from the Sept. 16-17 meeting showed the Fed
policymaking committee thought the economy was close to
warranting an interest rate hike in September but decided it was
better to wait for evidence that a global economic slowdown was
not knocking the United States off course.
The Dow and S&P 500 added to gains, putting the S&P 500
above 2,000 for the first time in three weeks.
U.S. Treasuries were flat after the report, while a dollar
index was down 0.3 percent. Fading chances of a near-term
rate hike have taken a toll on the dollar.
"Stocks are reacting positively, and the dollar's reacting
negatively to the slightly more dovish comments about near-term
prospects for inflation," said Patrick Maldari, senior fixed
income investment specialist at Aberdeen Asset Management in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 94.53 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,006.82, the S&P 500 gained 10.87
points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,006.7 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,793.99.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
up 0.4 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
ended up 0.3 percent.
WEAKNESS IN GERMANY, JAPAN
A warning by Deutsche Bank of a record pretax loss in the
third quarter dragged down its U.S.-listed shares by 1.7 percent
.
In Europe's growth engine, Germany, exports plunged 5.2
percent in August for their biggest monthly decline since the
height of the global financial crisis.
Doubts about developed world growth also came from Japan,
where data showed machinery orders fell in August by 5.7
percent, bucking expectations of a rise and undermining hopes of
an inflation pick-up.
Crude oil prices stayed higher following the Fed minutes.
U.S. crude rose $1.62 to settle at $49.43.
(Additional reporting by Sujato Rao in London, Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia in London;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)